ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A future mono vaccine may have a shot at defeating multiple sclerosis, a new study suggests

By Marianne Guenot
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2raTJl_0dm40s9g00
Particles of the mononucleosis virus (dark circles) inside a cell.

CDC

  • A study provides the strongest evidence to date suggesting the Epstein-Barr virus may lead to multiple sclerosis.
  • Scientists disagree about whether EBV definitively causes MS.
  • Experts hope a vaccine may one day prevent some MS cases, but it may take decades.

Scientists have found the strongest evidence to date that an infection from the Epstein-Barr virus could significantly increase the risk of developing multiple sclerosis, a degenerative disease, new research suggests.

"Our data strongly suggest EBV is the leading cause of MS," Dr. Kjetil Bjornevik, a research scientist at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and lead author of the study, which was published in the journal Science on Thursday , told STAT News .

The findings offer hope that a vaccine or early treatment of the virus could one day help prevent multiple sclerosis, Alberto Ascherio, an author of the study and epidemiology professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told Insider.

But experts unaffiliated with the study say there's still uncertainty about whether the virus causes MS.

The study suggests a much higher MS risk after infection

Multiple sclerosis, a progressive disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, is caused by inflammation that attacks myelin, the fatty tissue surrounding the nerves, according to the National Institutes of Health . In 2020, there were 2.8 million people living with multiple sclerosis worldwide.

When myelin degrades, it's more difficult for the nerves to send messages to the brain, causing blurred vision, weak limbs, tingling sensations, unsteadiness, and fatigue, according to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation . In advanced cases, patients can have muscle weakness in their arms and legs, making it difficult to walk or stand .

To determine the link between an EBV infection and MS, scientists analyzed samples from the Department of Defense Serum Repository, a collection of more than 60 million blood samples taken from more than 10 million active and reserve duty members every few years.

The scientists compared blood samples of 1,566 service members who didn't develop MS to samples from 801 service members who received an MS diagnosis during the course of the study. Of those individuals, 107 members of the control group and 35 members of the group that subsequently developed MS started off without an EBV infection.

By the end of the study, 34 of the 35 people who developed MS had been infected with EBV at some point during the study. In these cases, the infection always preceded the diagnosis.

In other words, all but one person in the study who developed MS had a previous EBV infection — and having that infection increased the likelihood of getting MS later in life by 32-fold in the study, the scientists found.

Jury's still out on whether EBV definitively causes MS, some experts say

It's difficult to definitively prove that EBV, which is also the virus behind mononucleosis, causes MS.

Although it's the most authoritative study to date, the way the study is designed means scientists can't know with absolute certainty that the virus causes the disease, Alan Thompson, dean of the Faculty of Brain Sciences from University College London and a peer reviewer on the new paper, told Insider.

It's possible that the virus does cause the disease, Thompson added, scientists just aren't 100% sure.

"We do need to be a little cautious about getting too excited," Catherine Godbold, research communications manager for the MS Society, a charity in the UK, said of the study results.

The gold standard would be to do a randomized controlled trial, but that's impractical as well as unethical, Godbold explained, because it would involve infecting half of study participants with EBV. The current study design is the next best thing, she added.

While the study did not directly investigate how EBV could potentially cause multiple sclerosis, previous research may provide clues.

Some research groups have suggested that the virus carried a molecule at its surface that looks like myelin, confusing immune system, which sees it as a foreign invader to attack, causing inflammation, according to STAT News. Different researchers theorize that immune cells, called B cells, may turn against the body when infected by EBV, STAT reported.

A vaccine offers hope, but may take decades

While there's currently no treatment or vaccine against EBV, the pharmaceutical company Moderna is in the early stages of developing an EBV vaccine, using similar technology to current mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Using existing technology may quicken the availability of EBV vaccines, by shortening the timeline from decades to years, Thompson said.

Most people catch EBV during their lifetimes, usually during childhood, but the vast majority don't develop multiple sclerosis, so it's also important to figure out what other factors are at play. Genetics , vitamin D deficiency , and childhood obesity are all risk factors associated with multiple sclerosis.

Aschiero is hopeful: "If you could prevent infection, we should be able to prevent the large majority of MS cases."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE
arcamax.com

Adults Who Use Marijuana And Have This Condition Are More Likely To Develop Stroke Complication

A new study looking into the effect of THC on a specific type of stroke found worse outcomes for patients who were marijuana users. A new study found that people dealing with a bleeding stroke might face worse outcomes if they’re also cannabis consumers. The study is the largest of its kind to look into the impact of THC on this severe form of stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Study Design#Multiple Sclerosis#Mono#Vitamin D Deficiency#Cdc#Ms#Epstein Barr#Stat News#The Harvard
Cosmopolitan

Fully vaccinated people who catch COVID have 'super immunity'

With Omicron quickly taking over from Delta as the dominant variant here in the UK, and over 89 thousand new cases reported yesterday alone, many of us are becoming increasingly (and understandably) concerned. But, it seems there's a small silver lining amidst all the bad news, with a new study indicating that fully vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 might have "super immunity".
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Vaccines
dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
CANCER
healththoroughfare.com

Dementia Could Be Close if You Manifest This Weird Behavior While Shopping

There’s no fooling around when it comes to dementia. We also certainly must not think that it can only happen when we’re very old. In very rare cases, even individuals as young as 30 can suffer from dementia. Like pretty much any other disease, dementia installs progressively in...
HEALTH
asapland.com

Symptoms of Kidney Failure

Loss of appetite, vomiting, and nausea. Abnormally dark or cola-colored urine (tea-colored). Swelling in the ankles, feet, face, hands, lower back, and abdomen (fluid retention). Thirstiness (polydipsia), insomnia(lack of sleep), skin rash, itching. Confusion or irritability. Dry skin with age spots; sometimes there is an unexplained fever with chills; high...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find why omicron is spreading so rapidly

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 represents a step-change in the COVID-19 pandemic with record numbers of new daily infections being reported around the globe. However, quite why omicron is spreading so rapidly remains unknown. In a new study from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, researchers found fundamental...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

A Brilliant Sign That You Have A High IQ

People with high intelligence are likely to have this ability. The ability to store more items in short-term memory indicates a higher IQ, psychological research reveals. While there may be no limit to long-term memory, short-term memory is much smaller. The average number of things people can store in short-term...
MENTAL HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Mysterious 'Brain Tsunamis' Occuring Moments Before Death Observed in Humans

In a minute, an average of 100 people die somewhere in the world. Scientists say the time near this inevitable demise could be powered by something "amazing and mysterious" taking place in someone's head. For years, scientists have been studying the brain processes of a human when it dies, and...
SCIENCE
aao.org

Rare ocular side effects have been noted after COVID-19 vaccination

Review of: Ocular adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination. Ng X, Betzler B, Testi I, et al. Ocular Immunology and Inflammation, September 2021. A narrative literature review of studies was conducted to provide an overview of the adverse ocular effects reported with the 4 types of COVID-19 vaccines currently available: mRNA , protein subunit, vector, and whole virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Business Insider

364K+
Followers
23K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy