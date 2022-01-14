What to know about Dolphins’ seven coaching candidates they’re interviewing

ARLINGTON, Texas – Here is how the 49ers (11-7) graded in Sunday’s 23-17 win over the host Dallas Cowboys (12-6) in an NFC wild-card playoff game:. Honestly, this was an average passing outing, considering it came with a Jimmy Garoppolo interception (in the fourth quarter, doh!) but also some clutch third-down conversions. The opening drive saw Garoppolo go 3-for-3 to Travis Benjamin (17 yards), Brandon Aiyuk (11 yards) and Deebo Samuel (15 yards) to set up Elijah Mitchell’s touchdown run. Aiyuk (five catches, 66 yards) and Samuel (three catches, 38 yards) were complemented by Jauan Jennings’ third-down grabs. George Kittle needs more action than an 18-yard catch (fourth straight game under 40 yards). Penalties plagued their second-half possessions. Trent Williams’s return provided a valuable presence, and he said his first playoff win was better than accolades he’s received (see: nine Pro Bowl berths and 2021 All-Pro honors.)

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO