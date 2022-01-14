ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

What to know about Dolphins’ seven coaching candidates they’re interviewing

By Tribune News Service
Mercury News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Friday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins have seven head coaching candidates they are known to be pursuing for interviews. The position became vacant on Monday morning, when the Dolphins announced the surprising firing of ex-coach Brian Flores. Flores had just completed back-to-back winning seasons after exceeding expectations in his first...

