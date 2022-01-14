ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Dayton lifts employee vaccine requirement after Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
University of Dayton FILE

DAYTON — Following a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday that struck down a federal vaccine mandate for certain businesses, the University of Dayton reversed, again, and lifted their requirement for employee vaccinations.

>>FIRST REPORT: University of Dayton to require COVID-19 vaccination for all staff, student employees

Thursday’s decision by SCOTUS struck down the OHSA vaccine mandate that would have required employees at businesses with more than 100 employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or face weekly testing and daily masking.

“As such, the University is lifting its requirements, announced to campus on Jan. 11, that employees be vaccinated or, if unvaccinated with an exemption, undergo weekly testing starting Feb. 9,” UD leaders said in a message to campus members Friday.

“We continue to strongly encourage all workers and students to be vaccinated, including the booster shot, to protect their own health and the common good.”

In October, UD first announced that all employees, staff, and student employees would be required to be vaccinated to comply with the mandate, citing the school’s federal contracts. Then in December, UD paused their mandate after a ruling was made by a federal judge in Kentucky.

On Tuesday, UD announced they would resume the mandate, despite the pending decision by the Supreme Court on the OHSA mandate and enforcement. However Friday’s announcement now means employees will not be required to be vaccinated, or submit to weekly testing.

Additional details were not released.

