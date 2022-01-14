ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Ronson: “Ronnie Spector was a huge hero to Amy Winehouse”

By Damian Jones
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Ronson has recalled how Ronnie Spector was a huge hero to Amy Winehouse in the wake of The Ronettes leader’s death. The ’60s icon died on Wednesday (January 12) “after a brief battle with cancer”, her family confirmed in a statement. She was 78 years...

www.nme.com

societyofrock.com

Ronnie Spector Passed Away At 78

Singer Ronnie Spector, leader of the girl group the Ronettes, passed away at 78 after a brief battle with cancer. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her. In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requested that donations be made to your local women’s shelter or to the American Indian College Fund. A celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced in the future.”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Ronnie Spector obituary

The combination of the voice of Veronica Bennett, who has died aged 78, and Phil Spector’s studio-built Wall of Sound became one of the most potent and distinctive sounds to emerge from the fast-changing world of pop music in the early 1960s. Ronnie Spector, as she became when she and the producer married, was the lead singer of the Ronettes, a New York trio whose hits included Be My Baby, Baby I Love You, (The Best Part of) Breakin’ Up and – her own favourite – Walking in the Rain.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ronnie Spector: 15 Essential Songs

After years of performing around New York City, the Ronettes exploded in 1963 behind “Be My Baby,” a modern standard beloved by the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson and pretty much everyone else with ears and a heart. During the recording of the song in Los Angeles, “All the musicians dropped whatever they were holding, their horns and guitars, and they were looking at this new girl in town,” lead singer Ronnie Spector remembered during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2016. “All the musicians were yelling, ‘Oh, my God. Her voice!’ And I’m saying, ‘Me? A little girl from Spanish...
MUSIC
treblezine.com

R.I.P. Ronnie Spector, leader of the Ronettes

Ronnie Spector, legendary singer and leader of the ’60s girl group The Ronettes, has died, according to an announcement made on her website from her family. She was 78. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer,” her family writes in the statement. “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.”
MUSIC
Vulture

Everyone Wanted to Be Like Ronnie Spector

The first time Ronnie Spector, who passed away this week at age 78 after a short bout with cancer, altered the course of music history it was as the central voice of the essential 1960s girl group the Ronettes. With hair teased up to the heavens, dramatic black eyeliner, and skintight outfits, the Ronettes — the name the family act stuck with after stints as the Darling Sisters and then Ronnie and the Relatives — transcended the art of hitmaking. They set trends. What was originally a gimmick the girls developed to help them get noticed became a defining, definitive image that would be lovingly emulated and borrowed from throughout the decades to follow.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Fans React to the Passing Of Famed Singer Ronnie Spector

On Wednesday (January 12), the great singer and frontwoman for The Ronettes, Ronnie Spector (born Veronica Yvette Bennett), passed away from her fight with cancer. She was 78 years old. The family shared a statement of her passion on Spector’s website. “. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left...
MUSIC
People

Zendaya, Keith Richards, Joan Jett and More Pay Tribute to Late Ronnie Spector: 'She Leaves a Huge Gap'

Ronnie Spector famously did a cover of "Say Goodbye to Hollywood," but Hollywood isn't ready to say goodbye to the star after her death. Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, died "in the arms of her husband" Jonathan Greenfield on Wednesday following "a brief battle with cancer," her family told PEOPLE in a statement. She was 78.
MUSIC
NME

BBC Four to air Ronnie Spector special on Friday

BBC Four has announced it will air a TV special tomorrow night (January 14) honouring the late Ronnie Spector. The ’60s icon and leader of The Ronettes died on Wednesday (January 12) at the age of 78 “after a brief battle with cancer”, her family confirmed in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
967 The Eagle

Ronnie Spector Dies: Rockers React

Ronnie Spector, singer of the iconic '60s girl group the Ronettes, died Wednesday following a brief battle with cancer. She was 78. "Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face," Spector's family shared on her social media pages. "She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."
CELEBRITIES
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Remembering Ronnie Spector

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share their memories of Ronnie Spector, who died yesterday at the age of 78. Later on, Dean talked about Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly getting engaged, Kevin Hart making a donation to Philadelphia students, and the debut of Adele’s new music video!
CELEBRITIES
NME

Ronnie Spector revised her memoir just weeks before her death

Ronnie Spector finished revising her 1990 memoir Be My Baby… just weeks before her death, with a new edition expected in the spring. The ’60s icon and leader of The Ronettes died on Wednesday (January 12) “after a brief battle with cancer”, her family confirmed in a statement. She was 78 years old.
CELEBRITIES
thetacomaledger.com

Watch The Sound: Mark Ronson’s audio recording 101

The producer of artists like Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Duran Duran and Bruno Mars unpacks gear and tone in this brand new docuseries. Unpack various recording effects and tools used to craft popular records in Mark Ronson’s new documentary series, “Watch the Sound.” Meeting with famous musicians, engineers and inventors, Ronson brings to light a new side of the recording process through fantastic storytelling, demonstrations and real-world examples. From traveling to empty oil tanks in Scotland to adding space-age Harmony Engine to classic John Lennon songs, this series is both a deep-dive into music and a fun watch.
MUSIC
