WWE

Mickie James Reveals How Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Came Together

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, current Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James discussed how her WWE Royal Rumble appearance came together, the reaction to the announcement, and much more.. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):. Mickie James on how her Royal Rumble appearance came together: “It...

411mania.com

stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Given Up On Pushing Former Universal Champion

You never know what might happen when you watch an episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw former Universal Champion Finn Balor return to WWE programming. Balor returned to face Austin Theory in a singles match, and it was Theory who picked up the win when he pinned Balor clean in a match that only lasted six minutes. After the match Austin Theory continued to disrespect Balor by attacking him.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Files New Trademark For Brock Lesnar’s Name

WWE is reupping their trademark on Brock Lesnar, filing a new application for the name last week. Fightful reports that WWE filed an application on January 14th for Lesnar’s name for merchandising purposes. The full description of the trademark reads:. “Mark For: BROCK LESNAR trademark registration is intended to...
WWE
411mania.com

Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.
WWE
Person
Christian Cage
Person
Scott D'amore
Person
Mickie James
Person
Ariel Helwani
Person
John Laurinaitis
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Superstar Reveals New Look

Over the last two years fans have seen many WWE Superstars come and go, and in 2021 fans saw Eva Marie make her return to WWE programming. In the weeks leading up to Eva Marie’s return WWE started airing vignettes showing that Eva Marie would be returning with pink hair, but the former WWE star revealed on social media that she recently dyed her hair red.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Raw Review 1.17.22

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than two weeks away from the Royal Rumble and that means it is time for the card to be finalized. Last week saw Doudrop become the #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Title in what should at least be a fresh match. Other than that, we could use some more names being added to the namesake matches. Let’s get to it.
WWE
#Wwe Royal Rumble#Combat#Flair#The Hall Of Fame
411mania.com

Shayna Baszler On Why She Moved From MMA to Pro Wrestling

In an interview with Argus Leader, Shayna Baszler spoke about making the transition from an MMA fighter to a professional wrestler. Here are highlights:. On why she changed careers from MMA to wrestling: “I think my coach had recognized and I think, you know, in hindsight, I can admit it, I think I was falling out of love with MMA, I started losing fights I shouldn’t have. I didn’t feel scared anymore. You know what I mean? Like I just didn’t care as much as I did before, when I was younger in the sport. So we asked the UFC, hey, could she do some pro wrestling in between? Just to keep her busy and in shape and keep doing stuff, earn some money and they were like, ‘no.’ And so my coach sat me down and was like, ‘Listen, how about we step away and do this pro wrestling thing and see just a reset?'”
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

WWE Raw, NXT Reportedly Being Bumped To SyFy For Two Weeks Next Month

UPDATE: In an update, Johnson notes that NXT will also be bumped to SyFy due to Winter Olympics coverage on USA Network. The February 8 and February 15 episodes of NXT will air on SyFy. ORIGINAL: Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that WWE Raw is set to temporarily switch networks...
WWE
411mania.com

Canyon Ceman Opens Up On His WWE Exit, Praises Triple H’s Work In NXT

As previously reported, former WWE SVP of Talent Development Canyon Ceman was released by the company back in July after first joining WWE back in 2012. Ceman recently took to LinkedIn to share his reaction to his WWE exit. Ceman noted that he was grateful to WWE for “an adventurous...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Attorney Jerry McDevitt Considering Retirement

In an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, WWE’s longtime attorney Jerry McDevitt noted that at age 72, he’s looking to wind down as he heads towards retirement. Here are highlights:. On how he started working with WWE: “”That night, I got a call from the lawyer who was...
WWE
411mania.com

Thunder Rosa Says Jade Cargill Is Working Hard in AEW, Knew She Would Get Signed

Thunder Rosa discussed Jade Cargill’s ascension to the TBS Championship and Cargill putting in the work in the ring during a recent interview. Rosa was a guest on Throwing Down with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):. On Cargill putting...
WWE
411mania.com

AXS TV To Air Six Classic New Japan Pro Wrestling Episodes Before Series Returns

AXS TV has announced that it will air six classic episodes of New Japan Pro Wrestling prior to the series’ return on March 3. Here’s a press release:. AXS TV PUTS THE SPOTLIGHT ON SIX CLASSIC NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING EPISODES, KICKING OFF WITH AN ICONIC CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT PITTING CHRIS JERICHO VS KENNY OMEGA ON JANUARY 20 AS THE NETWORK GETS READY FOR NEW EPISODES MARCH 3.
