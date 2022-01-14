How Marilyn took the male-led film industry and flipped it on its head

EXCLUSIVE: Podcast veteran Sam Dingman has signed with CAA. Dingman is the writer and showrunner behind Wondery’s The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra, hosted and narrated by John Stamos. CAA will create opportunities for Dingman in the areas of podcasting, with a focus on sports-themed content, and publishing. It comes after the launch of Snatching Sinatra, which tells the story of Barry Keenan, who kidnapped Frank Sinatra, Jr in 1963, as well as The Rumor, a podcast that he co-hosts and produces for Blue Wire. The Rumor follows a crazy baseball story centered around Kevin Costner and Cal Ripken Jr. Dingman is also creator, host, and executive producer of PRX’s Family Ghosts, a storytelling podcast about familial myths and legends. He was also the founding producer of Bad With Money With Gaby Dunn, which examines the complexities of finances and is the former editor of Karina Longworth’s You Must Remember This, a podcast dedicated to exploring the secrets and forgotten histories of Hollywood’s first century. He continues to be managed by Matt Sadeghian at Avalon and his attorney is Matt Walerstein at Rohner Walerstein.

