No surprise here: budgeting a Disney World trip can be TRICKY. Trust us, we know just how expensive the parks can be. Between tickets, your hotel room, transportation, and dining, you may be wondering how you can save. And sure, we’re constantly keepin’ an eye out for the latest Disney deals and discounts here at DFB! But sometimes, the way to save is by planning. And after years and years of visiting the parks, we’ve got some great tips for ya. In fact, we’ve got the secrets to feeding a family of 4 in Disney World comfortably for under $95 a day. YES, it’s possible. Here’s how.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO