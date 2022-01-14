EQUUS Foundation Names Tim Williams as Head of Programs

TeraWulf today announced the formation of the TeraWulf Charitable Foundation, a private, philanthropic organization focused on funding and participating in social health, environmental and sustainability programs. The Foundation’s efforts will place a special emphasis on the protection of natural resources around the world while also expanding the opportunities for more people to enjoy and appreciate their importance and beauty. The Foundation made its inaugural financial commitment to the Chesapeake Conservancy, Inc., a Maryland non-profit corporation, to support its initiative to elevate the national significance of the Chesapeake Bay and provide ecological, cultural, and economic benefits to its multi-state watershed region.

