EQUUS Foundation Names Tim Williams as Head of Programs

theplaidhorse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“As we head into 2022, we could not be more pleased to announce that Tim Williams has joined the EQUUS Foundation team to help us fulfill our mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between horses and people,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation...

www.theplaidhorse.com

WGAU

Athens Tech Foundation names new Board members

Classic Center director Paul Cramer is among a half dozen new members of the Board of the Athens Technical College Foundation. Other new Board members include Jeff Brown, Graham Joyner, Jeff Petrea, Whit Richardson, and Sam Young. From Athens Technical College... The Athens Tech Foundation board of directors has approved...
ATHENS, GA
nwahomepage.com

Peel Compton Foundation in Bentonville offering spring break programs

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Peel Compton Foundation is aiming to get kids outside this spring break by offering hands-on camps and experiences at various Bentonville locations. According to a Tuesday, Jan. 18 press release, activities will be offered at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, the Quiver Archery Range, Osage Park...
BENTONVILLE, AR
buckscountyherald.com

New Hope Colony Foundation for the Arts a revised name for Phillips’ Mill Foundation

The Phillips’ Mill Foundation for the Arts (PMFA) has changed its name to the New Hope Colony Foundation for the Arts (NHFA) effective Jan. 1. The decision to change the name of the foundation was made to more closely align with its mission to “save, preserve and reactivate the artist community of Phillips’ Mill through the creation of a new global artist colony at the birthplace of Pennsylvania Impressionism and the New Hope School.”
NEW HOPE, PA
State
Massachusetts State
Inquirer and Mirror

Community Foundation hires Sunny Daily as new program director

(Jan. 10, 2022) The Community Foundation for Nantucket has hired Sunny Daily as its new program director. Daily will join the Foundation Feb. 1 and brings with her a wealth of Nantucket nonprofit experience and extensive connections to Nantucket’s vibrant and diverse year-round population, CFN executive director Margaretta Andrews said.
NANTUCKET, MA
talbotspy.org

Paul Prager to Lead TeraWulf Foundation for Social Health Sustainability Programs

TeraWulf today announced the formation of the TeraWulf Charitable Foundation, a private, philanthropic organization focused on funding and participating in social health, environmental and sustainability programs. The Foundation’s efforts will place a special emphasis on the protection of natural resources around the world while also expanding the opportunities for more people to enjoy and appreciate their importance and beauty. The Foundation made its inaugural financial commitment to the Chesapeake Conservancy, Inc., a Maryland non-profit corporation, to support its initiative to elevate the national significance of the Chesapeake Bay and provide ecological, cultural, and economic benefits to its multi-state watershed region.
AGRICULTURE
nowdecatur.com

GROWMARK Foundation Announces 2022 Agricultural Scholarship Program

January 12, 2022 – The GROWMARK Foundation is once again offering a $1,500 scholarship program for students in the United States and Ontario, Canada, pursuing two- or four-year degrees or trade school certification in an agriculture-related field. “As our business has grown and evolved, we saw a need to...
AGRICULTURE
NIH Director's Blog

Butler-Williams Scholars Program 2022

The Butler-Williams Scholars Program provides unique opportunities for junior faculty and researchers who are new to the field of aging to gain insight about research on aging from a number of perspectives. Location: Virtual. Date: August 23-25, 2022. Application Deadline: April 15, 2022. Eligibility: Qualified applicants must hold a doctoral...
COLLEGES
informnny.com

Community Foundation LEAD Council awards $20K in grants to local programs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local council is supporting a summer music production, a community instrument and equipment lending library, emergency responder training and programs for essential needs in the North Country. The LEAD Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation has announced that it has awarded $20,000...
WATERTOWN, NY
News-Herald.com

Foundation for Geauga Parks names Gaydosh executive director

The Foundation for Geauga Parks’ trustees have announced the hiring a new executive director. Todd R. Gaydosh joins the foundation after serving in various capacities for the Lake Erie Council of Boy Scouts of America. In 2016 he founded a nonprofit organization called Beat the Streets Cleveland, serving as their interim executive director, social media coordinator, program coordinator and now as a board member.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox County Foundation updates its competitive grant program for 2022

MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Foundation has doubled its small grants award maximum to $10,000 this year, available for nonprofit organizations serving Knox County. Additionally, small grants applications will now be accepted on a quarterly basis with deadlines of Jan. 15, April 15, June 15 and Oct. 15, with awards being announced the following month. This is a change from the foundation’s previous bimonthly deadlines.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
wymt.com

Hazard native named to health foundation board of directors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard native, Frances Feltner was named to the board of Directors of The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky on Tuesday. Feltner is the current director for the University of Kentucky’s Center for Excellence in Rural Health. According to the website, The Foundation for a Healthy...
HAZARD, KY
WNDU

Lt. Tim Williams holds last D.A.R.E. graduation before retirement

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Police Lt. Tim Williams held his last D.A.R.E. program graduation on Wednesday before his retirement. It was extra special for another reason – Williams was back at the same school where he hosted his first graduation 20 years ago! Williams got a standing ovation after speaking to the crowd of parents, students, and teachers at Hums Elementary.
MISHAWAKA, IN
pittcc.edu

PCC Foundation Seeking Ambassador Program Applicants

WINTERVILLE—The Pitt Community College Foundation is encouraging students to apply for participation in the college’s Student Ambassador Program during the 2022-23 academic year. According to PCC Scholarships Coordinator Kim Simpkins, the highly-competitive program offers opportunities for students to develop leadership skills through their assistance with PCC Foundation events,...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Gardner News

Chamber Foundation taking applications for its scholarship program

The North Central Massachusetts Chamber Foundation has announced that applications for its 2022 scholarship program are now being accepted. According to Amy Dubovick, a counselor at Oakmont Regional High School, the biggest benefit of scholarships of any kind given to college-bound high school students is that it helps them cope with the ever increasing cost of higher education.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
theplaidhorse.com

Dr. Piper Klemm to Join Judging Panel for 2022 Kirkwood Show

The Duhon Management Group has selected Dr. Piper Klemm to join the judging panel for the 2022 Kirkwood Show at the National Equestrian Center in St. Louis, MO. The show will run from August 13- 14, 2022. As the owner and publisher of The Plaid Horse magazine and an equestrian...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Daily Planet

Telluride Foundation’s new CEO named

Telluride has been calling Jason Corzine since he first viewed the valley as an eight-year-old. He and his family were visiting friends back then, but little did he know at the time that he’d one day be frequently working within the region. Later on in life, while with The Trust for Public Land, Corzine was part of the Red Mountain Project, which was a collaboration with local governments, stakeholders and the U.S. Forest Service to acquire mining claims.
TELLURIDE, CO
dekalbtimes.com

Matt Duffy Selected for U.S. Chamber Foundation Education and Workforce Fellowship Program

DeKalb Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on Jan. 14. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation today announced Matt Duffy, Executive Director of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce was selected to participate in the sixth cohort of its premiere business leadership program. The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, and trade associations with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.
DEKALB, IL
The Fayette Tribune

Williams named new State Folklorist

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, welcomes Jennie Williams as its new State Folklorist. Jennie joined the council staff on Jan. 18. Williams grew up in Frederick, Maryland, and attended the University of Maryland Baltimore County and Indiana...
INDIANA STATE

