COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Garbage is piling up in Costa Mesa due to sanitary workers being hit hard by COVID-19 infections. The Costa Mesa Sanitary District, which serves Costa Mesa and parts of Newport Beach and unincorporated county areas, says they are short on drivers due to the ongoing surge of COVID cases. Images posted Saturday on social media show bags of garbage beginning to pile up in cans that have not been picked up in Costa Mesa’s College Park neighborhood. @ocregister TRASH IN COSTA MESA #COLLEGEPARK. pic.twitter.com/4ygfMDK39F — VitruvianMan2017 (@wthoms2000) January 15, 2022 The district says the drivers who are unable to work due...

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO