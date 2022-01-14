ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hailey Whitters Announces New Album, Releases New Single ‘Everything She Ain’t’

By Lorie Liebig
US105
US105
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hailey Whitters is returning to her roots. The Iowa native has announced the release of her third album Raised, due out March 18, which was inspired by her Midwestern hometown and the formative years she spent there. “It’s been 14 years since I’ve lived in Iowa, but more and...

us105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Earl Sweatshirt Drops New Single ‘Titanic,’ Releases Album Tracklist

Earl Sweatshirt has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album Sick! along with a new single, “Titanic.” The hard-hitting track was produced by Black Noi$e. The rapper has previously shared two songs off Sick!, out Jan. 14 via Tan Cressida / Warner Records. In November, he released “2010,” his first solo release since 2019, accompanied by an intimate music video directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa. Sweatshirt followed that song with “Tabula Rasa,” featuring rap duo Armand Hammer, in December. “Sick is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns,” Earl Sweatshirt said in...
MUSIC
catcountry96.com

Jason Aldean Releases New Single from Upcoming Album, Georgia

Last year Jason Aldean announced he was releasing a double album called Macon, Georgia…with the first volume arriving in 2021. The 15-track collection of music includes 10 new songs along with 5 live versions of Jason’s hits. One of the new tracks on Macon was Jason’s mega-number-one hit...
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
udiscovermusic.com

Scorpions Announce Release Of New Single, ‘Rock Believer’

Scorpions have revealed that their new single, “Rock Believer”, will be released on Thursday, January 13 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. The first snippet of the song will go live on Friday, January 7 via TikTok. “Rock Believer” is the title track of the legendary...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Young Prisms Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Honeydew”

Young Prisms have announced the release of a new album, Drifter, which will be out on March 25 via Fire Talk. The band have also shared a one-shot video for the album’s lead single, “Honeydew.” View the Gio Betteo-directed video, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.
MUSIC
JamBase

Destroyer Announces New Album ‘LABYRINTHITIS’ & Shares Single

Destroyer detailed a new album, LABYRINTHITIS, due out on March 25 via Merge Records. The project led by singer-songwriter Dan Bejar also shared the single, “Tintoretto, It’s for You.”. Bejar wrote much of the material for the follow up to Destroyer’s January 2020 album Have We Met later...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Yumi Zouma Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “In the Eyes Of Our Love”

New Zealand alt-pop group Yumi Zouma have announced the release of a new album, Present Tense, which will be out on March 18 via Polyvinyl. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “In the Eyes Of Our Love.” View the Alex Ross Perry-directed video, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Mckenna
Person
Luke Grimes
Person
Brandy Clark
Person
Nicolle Galyon
Person
Jimmy Robbins
Person
Bobby Pinson
mxdwn.com

Maren Morris Announces New Album Humble Quest For March 2022 Release

Maren Morris has announced her new album, Humble Quest, slated for March 25 of this year. This announcement came after the release of her latest single, “Circles Around This Town”, which broke Amazon Music’s record for most streams for a country song debut by a female artist. The album was created during that pandemic and is inspired by life events such as motherhood, death of a loved one, friendships, and all the lockdowns in the past, noting to be her most personal release to date. Remember, this album comes after her release of GIRL in 2019, which soared her into stardom with the Grammy Award-winning “The Bones”. Let’s hope this song delivers as hard as that one did for not only country fans, but fans all over. Take a look at the tracklist below.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Abbath Announces New Album, Streams First Single

Abbath has announced a March 25 release date for his new album,. You can check out the first single, “Dream Cull,” via the below Francisco Munoz-directed music video. will be Abbath’s first since he got sober at the end of 2019, following a show in Argentina at which he was noticeably too intoxicated to play. He subsequently entered rehab.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Jenny Hval Announces New Album Classic Objects, Shares Lead Single

Norwegian musician and novelist Jenny Hval has had a busy few years, with her third novel To Hate God receiving an English translation and release in 2020 and the release of her project Menneskekollektivet in 2021, made in collaboration with Håvard Volden under the name Lost Girls. Today (Jan. 18), Hval announces her forthcoming album Classic Objects, out March 11 via Sacred Bones, alongside her latest single “Year of Love.”
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Dolly Parton Announces New Album Run, Rose, Run For March 2022 Release, Shares Lead Single “Big Dreams And Faded Dreams”

Dolly Parton is back on the country music scene. The country legend has announced the release of her 48th solo record Run, Rose, Run, set to be released on March 4. Along with the announcement, she has released the album’s lead single “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.” “So many people come to Nashville with their sack of songs,” Parton said in a statement. “Whether they’re running from anything or not, they’re running towards a future. That’s what ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’ is all about.” Check out the fun tune with its accompanying lyric video below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwestern#American Aquarium#Middle Of America
HOLAUSA

Avril Lavigne announces the title and release date of her new album

Avril Lavigne is back. The Canadian singer’s seventh studio album will be called “Love Sux” and will be released on February 25th. Avril shared the cover of the record, which features her all punked out, holding black balloons against a red backdrop. The record, produced by Travis Barker’s record label DTA, will feature collaborations with Barker himself and with Mark Hoppus, another member of the band Blink-182. It will also feature a collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly, who is also signed onto DTA records.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Punknews.org

Vein.fm announce new album, release “The Killing Womb” video

Vein.fm have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called This World Is Going to Ruin You and will be out March 4 via Closed Casket Activities/Nuclear Blast. The band have also released a video for their new single "The Killing Womb". The video was directed, produced, and edited by Max Moore. The band will be touring with Touché Amoré in the spring. Vein.fm released Errorzone in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Fontaines D.C. announce new album, release video and tour dates

Dublin based Fontaines D.C. have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Skinty Fia and will be out April 22 via Partisan Records. The band have released a video for their first single "Jackie Down The Line" that was directed by Hugh Mulhern. Fontaines D.C. have also announced North American tour dates for this spring. Just Mustard will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14. They released their album A Hero's Death in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Celebrities
US105

Thomas Rhett Announces ‘Where We Started’ Album

Thomas Rhett has shared the most important details about his next studio album: When fans can get it and who he'll be working with. On Instagram, the "Slow Down Summer" singer revealed that Where We Started will drop on April 1. He's also revealed the full track list (see below) and revealed that his collaborators will include Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson and pop star Katy Perry.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Methyl Ethel Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Proof” Feat. Stella Donnelly

Australia’s Methyl Ethel, the band led by Jake Webb, have announced the release of a new album, Are You Haunted?, which will be out on February 18 via Future Classic. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Proof,” which features Australian singer/songwriter Stella Donnelly. View the video, directed by Webb, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
MUSIC
JamBase

Lucius Announce New Album ‘Second Nature’ & Share Single

Lucius will release their third studio album, Second Nature, through Mom + Pop Music (U.S. and Mexico), Dine Alone (Canada) and Second Nature Records/Secretly Distribution (RoW) on April 8. Co-produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Good Grief contains 10 new songs with lead single “Next To Normal” and an accompanying video out today.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Sonic Youth Announce New Rare Singles Album In/Out/In

The ’80s/’90s alternative rock band, Sonic Youth, have released some new singles. The singles are “Basement Contender,” “Machine,” “Social Static,” “In & Out” and “Out & In.” The tracks are off of the band’s upcoming album, In/Out/In, which is scheduled to be released on March 18. The album is said to be full of unheard material. It was recorded over not just one, but multiple sessions ranging from 2000-2010.
MUSIC
US105

US105

Temple, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy