New FBI Website Seeks Photos, Video From Deadly Crowd Surge At Astroworld Concert In Houston

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI launched a website Friday, Jan. 14 to help the Houston Police Department with its investigation into the Astroworld concert disaster, that left 10 people dead.

Houston police announced the establishment of the website, urging those who have any photos or video taken at the concert at NRG Park back on Nov. 5, 2021, to upload them to the portal.

Police posted the announcement on Twitter:

Houston Police Detectives have already viewed countless hours of video evidence as part of our ongoing investigation in the Astroworld event. To ensure that we have captured all possible evidence for a complete investigation, we have partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for additional technical assistance. The FBI has created a website where the public can upload any photos or video taken at the concert venue. Specifically, we are seeking any photos or videos of the main venue area from 8pm to 11pm. The website to upload your photos or video is fbi.gov/astroworld. HPD continues to lead the investigation and we appreciate the assistance from our federal partners at the FBI.

The 10 people who died were among 50,000 who attended the festival and were in the audience when Travis Scott’s concert turned deadly.

The youngest victim was 9-year-old Ezra Blount of Dallas.

The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27.

Some 300 people were injured and treated at the festival site and 25 were taken to hospitals.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed over injuries and deaths at the concert, where fans surged toward the stage during Scott’s concert, squeezing people so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms.

Scott and the event organizers are the focus of a criminal investigation by Houston police. No one has been charged.