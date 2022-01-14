ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Training Videos from Balmoral Farm

theplaidhorse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to learn from the best? Watch...

www.theplaidhorse.com

geneticliteracyproject.org

Video: How Israeli scientists trained a goldfish to ‘drive’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Picture this: A goldfish swimming in a square tank on wheels as it rolls deliberately from one side of a...
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
PennLive.com

Cute animals from the Pa. Farm Show

The annual Pa. Farm Show is winding down as the 8-day event comes to a close Saturday. So, we decided it was time to share our favorite photos of some of the cutest animals on display at the Pa. State Farm Show Complex. This year’s edition of the show featured...
WBRE

Protecting local farm animals from the extreme cold

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not just people trying to stay safe from the arctic blast. Farms in our area are taking action to keep their livestock unharmed from the bitter cold. More than 60 cows are sheltered inside the lands at hillside farms dairy barn in Kingston Township. Staff members are protecting the […]
modernfarmer.com

Take a Break with These Food and Farming Video Games

I love a good farming video game, love the sense of pride I feel getting up at dawn to muck out a barn and plant crops without having to actually, you know…get up at dawn to muck out a barn and plant crops. There’s also something meditative about immersing yourself in a game that involves you essentially doing chores. The repetitive tasks of farming, fishing or cooking allow your brain time to slow down and relax, all with the joys and rewards that come with watching your player gain experience and skills.
georgiatrend.com

From farm to front door

With the surge in COVID-19 cases, many Georgians are reverting back to online delivery of groceries, much like they did in 2020. And restaurants are either going back to take-out only or are limiting open hours due to lack of staffing and the need for greater safety protocols. These trends can have a negative impact on Georgia farmers who have been accustomed to shipping large quantities of produce to their food store and restaurant customers.
UPI News

Wallaby escapes from petting farm in England

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A petting farm in England is asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a wallaby that escaped and was last seen heading toward the woods. The Tiny Steps Petting Farm in Thurlby said the 7-month-old wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, escaped Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
resilience.org

Agroecology: Food system transformation from farm to plate

Watch a recording of our two-hour virtual seminar held on October 20, 2021 that provides an in-depth look at the transformative power of agroecology. Agroecology experts, advocates and practitioners discuss how agroecology, as a systems approach, can address multiple ongoing global crises, both ecological, economic and sociocultural. Hear from farmers based in the Global North and South as they share their reasons for practicing agroecology and the challenges they face. Panelists discuss these challenges, as well as potential pathways to successfully advancing agroecology. Panel presentations are followed by a question-and-answer session.
iheart.com

Teacher says she was fired for not meowing at student who identifies as cat

A substitute teacher says she was canned for not “identifying” with all of her students, including a young boy who claims to be a cat. In a TikTok video, a woman going by the handle @crazynamebridgetmichael claims she was let go for not meowing back at a student, who then stormed out of the classroom.
theplaidhorse.com

EQUUS Foundation Names Tim Williams as Head of Programs

“As we head into 2022, we could not be more pleased to announce that Tim Williams has joined the EQUUS Foundation team to help us fulfill our mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between horses and people,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President.
kingstonthisweek.com

Tales from the Farm: Moms are making history

On the second day of 2022, I hiked back to the bush to surround myself with nature. I felt this need to get away from social media. There is something in the way negativity can wrap itself around you and try to break you. Sometimes, we just don’t have it in us to find the strength to hold the pieces together. “We can do this,” I said to myself as I slowly walked down the lane to a place where I needed to be.
theplaidhorse.com

Watch, Listen and Learn With Andre’s Take

Andre Dignelli’s Heritage Farm won its 11th USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Finals – East when student Natalie Jayne took the title in 2021. Leading one of the largest and most accomplished operations in the country, with riders succeeding at every level of the sport, Dignelli has stamped himself as one of the most respected trainers in the industry.
