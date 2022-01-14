10 Training Videos from Balmoral Farm

Watch a recording of our two-hour virtual seminar held on October 20, 2021 that provides an in-depth look at the transformative power of agroecology. Agroecology experts, advocates and practitioners discuss how agroecology, as a systems approach, can address multiple ongoing global crises, both ecological, economic and sociocultural. Hear from farmers based in the Global North and South as they share their reasons for practicing agroecology and the challenges they face. Panelists discuss these challenges, as well as potential pathways to successfully advancing agroecology. Panel presentations are followed by a question-and-answer session.
