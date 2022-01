George Strait set off on the final tour of his career on Jan. 18, 2013, but those dates didn't turn out to be the final live shows of his career. The country icon stunned his fans and the country music industry when he announced his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour in 2012. He planned the tour to run for two years so that he could perform one last time in all of the cities that had been most important to his career over the years, kicking off Jan. 18, 2013, with a show in Lubbock, Texas.

