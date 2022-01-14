Austin DA Says Texas AG Ken Paxton Violated Open Records Law

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A district attorney said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton violated the state’s open records laws by withholding or failing to retain his communications relating to his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.

The Austin-based Travis County district attorney’s office told the Republican attorney general in a letter Thursday that he had four days to remedy the issue or face a lawsuit.

Paxton’s office has not responded to a request for comment by the Associated Press on Friday.

Several news organizations have requested his communications from around the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, event under the Texas Public Information Act.

KEYE reported that according to the complaint those organizations made to the Travis County DA, Paxton has invoked attorney-client privilege to protect texts and emails sent from his personal cell phone and sent other peoples’ communications when asked for his text messages.

Paxton denies any wrongdoing.

Comments / 28

John Bosch
5d ago

No way! Winky Paxton did something *else* wrong? Of course he did !! He doesn’t have an ethical bone in his body. One of Abbott’s cronies. Shitcan the entire lot of them !!

Mike Duffy
5d ago

If it's from Austin you can't take anything serious lol 😂

