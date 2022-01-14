ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget will be laid to rest Friday

By CNN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, will be laid to rest Friday, a source close to Saget’s family tells CNN. The private service and burial will be held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles with close...

