BREAKING: "...no path forward..." for controversial education bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After more than a week of contentious hearings, state lawmakers on Wednesday sent a bill to limit teaching of social justice issues to the full House. In a near-party line vote Wednesday morning, the House Education Committee approved legislation that would place limits on what topics teachers address in class and how they do so. Among other things, students could not be taught that they are responsible for past injustices committed by people who share their race, ethnicity, national origin or political affiliation, nor could they be taught concepts such as meritocracy were developed as tools of oppression.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO