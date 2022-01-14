ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Stewart will not seek re-election; Chesney campaigns for his Senate seat

By John Clark
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Sen. Brian Stewart (R) announced he would not seek re-election for Illinois Senate District 45 on Friday, and a short time later, Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-89th) announced his hopes to fill the vacant seat.

“Brian Stewart is my mentor and friend, a principled conservative and job creator. Instead of trying to be a career politician, he was a long-time public servant who focused on doing what was right for his constituents. Though we served in different chambers, our values were always aligned. I am proud to have his full support and endorsement of my candidacy in the 45th Senate District,” said Chesney.

Stewart served almost 50 years in public service. Chesney has been in the Illinois House since November 2018.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

