Health care providers in Florida are stuck in the middle of a fight between their state and the federal government. On one side, the Biden administration requires health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they work at a facility that gets federal money. The Supreme Court upheld that requirement just last week. On the other side, Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, who has called the Biden administration's policy, quote, "insane." He signed a state law in November that bans employers from mandating COVID vaccines unless they offer broad exemptions. So what are hospitals in Florida supposed to do?

