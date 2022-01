When it comes to home decor, the French know how to incorporate vintage appeal with contemporary design like no other. While Parisian decor is rooted in historical designs, like gilded gold mirrors and crystal chandeliers, the style also dips its toes into the modern with sleek sculptures and artwork. It's no wonder Parisian-inspired home decor is one of the top trends you'll be seeing everywhere in 2022. And if you want that certain je ne sais quoi at home, pay attention. There are so many easy ways to incorporate the style in your existing space. Hint: You can find it all on Amazon.

