ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alyssa Milano’s Political Aspirations, Plus: An Update on ‘Who’s the Boss’ Reboot

extratv
extratv
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VgUne_0dm3vb2o00

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Alyssa Milano about her new Netflix movie “Brazen,” as well as her activism and potential political aspirations.

While she has been in development on a project called “Alyssa Milano for Mayor,” would she ever actually run for mayor or get involved in politics? She answered, “Probably not mayor. I did sort of think about running for Congress for the 2024 election and I haven’t completely said no to that idea yet.”

Another project in the works… a “Who’s the Boss” reboot. She shared, “We’re still working on plot and trying to find a home for it.”

Milano is turning 50 later this year, and she’s feeling “pretty good” about it. She commented, “For me, I didn’t realize that I was this age until I noticed that my peers were starting to age… I was too busy living, not counting the years.”

Along with being “ready,” she added, “I’m really in a good place, I’m comfortable in my skin. I think the industry is in a much better place now that it’s ever been and to explore all of that in my 50s and 60s and beyond is exciting.”

Alyssa also remembered Bob Saget, who she described as the “kindest and funniest person in the room.” She went on, “I have met him numerous times and can only echo what everyone who knew him really well has said.”

Milano has been acting since a young age, but does her kids Milo and Bella have any interest in following her famous footsteps? She answered, “No, I think they’re showing interest in the other side of my life, which is my advocacy and activism work… My son who’s only 10 says he wants to be a civil rights attorney.”

She joked, “Milo will probably like join the Peace Corps and Bella will be the one that gets arrested at the protests.”

As for her movie “Brazen,” it’s inspired by a Nora Roberts book. Alyssa dished, “It’s got true crime aspect… it’s got mystery, it’s got so much heart and emotion, it’s got action, and it’s got romance… I think people will really be entertained.”

In the movie, her character learned about her sister’s secret life. She noted, “It was very interesting to explore the idea of secrets and how everyone has them.”

Not only did Milano star in the movie, she is also an executive producer on the project, which she said was “really creatively fulfilling.”

“Brazen” is steaming on Netflix now.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘Brazen’ Review: Alyssa Milano Dares You Not to Laugh in Tawdry Serial Killer Thriller

More like “Fifty Shades of Beige,” “Brazen” applies an unconvincing dollop of kink into an equally by-the-numbers suburban mystery, providing a vehicle for producer-star Alyssa Milano as a crime novelist turned sleuth after her sister’s murder. This Netflix adaptation of a 1988 tome by prolific romance scribe Nora Roberts is slick but increasingly silly, its various elements so obvious and formulaic that they induce giggles more than chills by the climax. Still, whether viewers are looking for unintentional laughs or the streaming equivalent of a throwaway beach read, Monika Mitchell’s feature does offer some guilty-pleasure entertainment value.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Nora Roberts
Person
Alyssa Milano
Decider.com

Alyssa Milano Teases Netflix Dominatrix Thriller ‘Brazen’ on ‘The View’: “A Guilty Pleasure Getaway”

Alyssa Milano has a steamy new Netflix thriller you won’t want to miss. The actress is releasing Brazen tomorrow (Jan. 13), a crime drama that follows a mystery author as she attempts to solve the real world case of her sister’s murder. And lucky for us, Milano appeared on The View to tease the enticing new flick. After chatting about politics and activism, The View switched gears into the real breaking news.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Ted Cruz On ‘The View’: “He Has Been Bought By Gun Lobbyists”

Actress Alyssa Milano is known for her political advocacy, and she wasted no time sounding off on current issues while appearing on today’s episode of The View. When the ABC talk show’s hosts brought up her 2019 meeting with Texas Senator Ted Cruz (which Milano wrote about in her recent book Sorry Not Sorry), she called the politician out for his ties to gun lobbyists.
CELEBRITIES
fox5ny.com

Who's The Boss? sequel in the works

Actress Alyssa Milano says a sequel to the hit 1980s show 'Who's the Boss?' has been in the works for several years but was delayed due to the pandemic. Milano and Tony Danza are currently in talks to reunite onscreen.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#The Boss#The Peace Corps
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

See Betty White’s 'Radiant and Beautiful' Last Photo

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday today. In honor of the occasion, her assistant Kiersten shared a photo of Betty taken less than two weeks before her passing. Kiersten wrote on Betty’s Facebook, “It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Why Heidi Klum Got Anxious Over Her Snoop Dogg Collaboration

Model and TV host Heidi Klum is adding “singer” to her résumé. “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Heidi about singing for the first time with Snoop Dogg on a song called “Chai Tea with Heidi.” She shared, “I’m pinching, pinching myself. I can’t believe this is happening to me… because I’m obsessed with Snoop Dogg.”
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

Who is Alyssa Ellman on Married at First Sight?

Alyssa Ellman made her debut on the premiere Season 14 episode of Married at First Sight, where viewers got to meet her for the first time. Set to marry a complete stranger, she got ready to embark on a whole new journey. The most experimental dating show ever has officially...
TV SERIES
extratv

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
extratv

extratv

56K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy