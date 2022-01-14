Alyssa Milano’s Political Aspirations, Plus: An Update on ‘Who’s the Boss’ Reboot

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Alyssa Milano about her new Netflix movie “Brazen,” as well as her activism and potential political aspirations.

While she has been in development on a project called “Alyssa Milano for Mayor,” would she ever actually run for mayor or get involved in politics? She answered, “Probably not mayor. I did sort of think about running for Congress for the 2024 election and I haven’t completely said no to that idea yet.”

Another project in the works… a “Who’s the Boss” reboot. She shared, “We’re still working on plot and trying to find a home for it.”

Milano is turning 50 later this year, and she’s feeling “pretty good” about it. She commented, “For me, I didn’t realize that I was this age until I noticed that my peers were starting to age… I was too busy living, not counting the years.”

Along with being “ready,” she added, “I’m really in a good place, I’m comfortable in my skin. I think the industry is in a much better place now that it’s ever been and to explore all of that in my 50s and 60s and beyond is exciting.”

Alyssa also remembered Bob Saget, who she described as the “kindest and funniest person in the room.” She went on, “I have met him numerous times and can only echo what everyone who knew him really well has said.”

Milano has been acting since a young age, but does her kids Milo and Bella have any interest in following her famous footsteps? She answered, “No, I think they’re showing interest in the other side of my life, which is my advocacy and activism work… My son who’s only 10 says he wants to be a civil rights attorney.”

She joked, “Milo will probably like join the Peace Corps and Bella will be the one that gets arrested at the protests.”

As for her movie “Brazen,” it’s inspired by a Nora Roberts book. Alyssa dished, “It’s got true crime aspect… it’s got mystery, it’s got so much heart and emotion, it’s got action, and it’s got romance… I think people will really be entertained.”

In the movie, her character learned about her sister’s secret life. She noted, “It was very interesting to explore the idea of secrets and how everyone has them.”

Not only did Milano star in the movie, she is also an executive producer on the project, which she said was “really creatively fulfilling.”

“Brazen” is steaming on Netflix now.