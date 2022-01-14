The Pet Stop: Meet boxer mix Dasie

Copper is a 1-year-old American foxhound mix that is ready to be your forever cuddle buddy. All he wants to do is hang out and be around you. He is a typical loving, goofy hound that will make you laugh every day at his antics. He is super dog friendly and great with kids. He’s an overall perfect family dog. He will even grab you with his paw and look up at you with loving puppy eyes to get you to keep petting him.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO