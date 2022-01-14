ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

The Pet Stop: Meet boxer mix Dasie

By Sylvia Masters
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKzjt_0dm3v9bp00

Meet Dasie! She’s available for adoption through Animal Aid for Vermilion Area (AAVA). She’s three years old and 50 pounds. She’s spayed, up to date on all vaccines, and ready for a forever home. She’s a boxer mix that was owner surrendered and a neglect case and extremely emaciated upon arrival to the shelter. For more information on Dasie, contact Animal Aid for Vermilion Area at (337) 366-0212, (voicemail or text only), or visit their website at http://aavarescue.com/.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Pet Stop: Meet Dempsey with ARFLA

Meet Dempsey! He’s available for adoption through ARFLA – Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana. He’s a loveable dog looking for a forever home. He’s about 3 years old who was found as a stray at a construction site. He’s very calm-natured and an all-around great dog. If you are interested in adopting him or for […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Two men accused of murder in St. Helena Parish arrested after police chase, crash in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) — A pair of murder suspects wrecked their vehicle after a high-speed police chase in Tangipahoa Parish. The suspects were “spotted” by deputies on Bennet Road in Amite, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Chief Jimmy Travis. The suspect vehicle attempted to speed away after deputies tried to conduct a traffic […]
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Nexstar Media Inc
nbc11news.com

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Pancake’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our special guest, Pancake! After he was hit by a car, Pancake arrived to the shelter injured and matted. After seven weeks of vet and foster care and a makeover, Pancake is now ready to find a new home!. To meet Pancake, call 970-434-7337...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mercury News

Critter Corner: How get established dogs to adapt to new puppy

Dear Critter Corner: We have recently adopted a new puppy and during the initial introductions our resident dog seemed to enjoy the puppy but now our resident dog is growling at the puppy. Do you have any suggestions on what we should do?. Congratulations on your new pup! While your...
PETS
okcfox.com

Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Rosie

Home is where the heart is and there are dozens of pets looking for a place to call home so why not open up your heart to a furry friend. Shelby took a trip back to the OKC Animal Welfare shelter to meet more furry friends. The OKC Animal Welfare...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Sky

Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. This pretty girl came to the shelter as a stray. She’s three years old and 55 pounds. Sky is partially deaf, so respectful kids age 6 and up will be the best fit. She’s also part of the doggy playgroup, so she would be a good fit if you have a dog already.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 58

Meet Macy on this week's Pet of the Week segment

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Maren McFarlane from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 on Friday, Jan. 7 to introduce us to Macy, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption in Milwaukee. Plus, McFarlane also talked about the WHS' Kids’ Night Out program.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Squirrel from Stop the Suffering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop the Suffering brought Squirrel to Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday. He's looking for his fur-ever home!. Squirrel is a 1-year-old hound mix with medium to high energy. He is very sweet and enjoys playing with other dogs. "He loves everyone," Stop the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAW

Pet Project: Meet Petey

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Petey is a 10-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after his owner could no longer take care of him. He is a happy, sweet dog who likes to go for walks and loves treats. He gets along with everyone, including other animals.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
kyma.com

Pet Talk: Meet Raven

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) It's time to meet our pet of the week. For all you dog lovers this lovable pup could be the one for you. Meet Raven, a female black Labrador retriever mix. She's 4-years-old and what makes her special is she’s very energetic and always eager to play.
YUMA, AZ
wmay.com

Meet Chance– Our APL Pet Project This Week

Chance is a male 3 year old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. This guy is the best! He loves people and wants to hang out all the time. The shelter is especially hard for a social guy like Chance. He is working on his leash manners and obedience training. Chance does well when properly motivated (treats.) For more information about Chance and adoption go to apl-shelter.org.
PETS
95.5 FM WIFC

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meet Kringle

This crazy cute boy is Kringle! He is about 6 months old and is cute as a button. To meet Kringle and all the other pets available for adoption visit the Lincoln County Humane Society and check out their website at https://www.furrypets.com/2012/index.php. You can also follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LCHSFurryPets.
PETS
mooresvilletribune.com

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week: American foxhound mix looking for new home

Copper is a 1-year-old American foxhound mix that is ready to be your forever cuddle buddy. All he wants to do is hang out and be around you. He is a typical loving, goofy hound that will make you laugh every day at his antics. He is super dog friendly and great with kids. He’s an overall perfect family dog. He will even grab you with his paw and look up at you with loving puppy eyes to get you to keep petting him.
PETS
kvrr.com

Pet Connection: Meet Dutchess

This week we have a pet who is a little bit extra. She has extra personality. It certainly looks like she has some extra fur compared to some cats. She even has some extra toes!. Meet the lively Duchess from our friends at the Humane Society of the Lakes in...
PETS
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy