The Pet Stop: Meet boxer mix Dasie
Meet Dasie! She’s available for adoption through Animal Aid for Vermilion Area (AAVA). She’s three years old and 50 pounds. She’s spayed, up to date on all vaccines, and ready for a forever home. She’s a boxer mix that was owner surrendered and a neglect case and extremely emaciated upon arrival to the shelter. For more information on Dasie, contact Animal Aid for Vermilion Area at (337) 366-0212, (voicemail or text only), or visit their website at http://aavarescue.com/.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
