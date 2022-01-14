Hinds County leaders announce Billy Bell Road bridge closure
HINDS COUNTY, Miss.( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Hinds County Public Works Department announced that Billy Bell Road bridge will close on Tuesday, January 18.Replacement bridge to be built in Petal River Park
The bridge is located south of Greens Crossing Road and north of McClean Road.
