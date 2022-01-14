ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Hinds County leaders announce Billy Bell Road bridge closure

By Biancca Ball
 5 days ago

HINDS COUNTY, Miss.( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Hinds County Public Works Department announced that Billy Bell Road bridge will close on Tuesday, January 18.

Replacement bridge to be built in Petal River Park

The bridge is located south of Greens Crossing Road and north of McClean Road.

The closure will last until repairs can be made.

WJTV 12

