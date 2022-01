Next week marks the kick-off of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, an event that celebrates the visual, performing, and culinary arts across the globe. Today, we bring you some delicious details on the culinary portion of that celebration, which takes place from January 14 – February 21, 2022. The beautiful thing about these selections is that many of the items integrate elements from visual arts and allusions to well-loved Disney moments into the dishes. *chef’s kiss*

ORLANDO, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO