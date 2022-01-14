Helen Flanagan catches the eye in edgy leather trousers in Manchester

Helen Flanagan showcased her chic but casual style as she stepped out in Manchester city centre on Friday afternoon.

The actress, 31, wore an edgy pair of black leather trousers which she teamed with some chunky biker boots for her outing.

Helen wore a more low-key grey hoodie as she kept herself warm against the cold January weather.

In style: Helen Flanagan, 31, showcased her chic but casual style in some leather boots and chunky biker boots as she stepped out in Manchester city centre on Friday afternoon

The former Coronation Street cast member carried a black and white Dior bag packed full of her belongings as she went about her business.

She wore her hair back off her face and opted for lashings of make-up to highlight her pretty facial features.

Helen, who is mother to daughters Matilda, six, and Delilah, three, and son Charlie, nine months, with her partner Scott Sinclair, was alone for her trip out in the city.

Keeping it casual: She wore a more low-key grey hoodie as she kept herself warm against the cold January weather

The star recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of the vision board she used this year to keep her on track with her resolutions after saying goodbye to 2020 last December.

After removing the contents of the board in preparation for 2022, Helen wrote: 'I did a vision board this year and I loved it.

'Bought things from @hobbycrafting I did lots of things on my vision board. I obviously didn't do everything but I came close to a lot of my goals or made a start on some.

Stepping out: The former Coronation Street cast member carried a black and white bag packed full of her belongings as she went about her business

'This year I'm going to keep mine in the kitchen where I make coffee in the morning.

'I have ADD so this kind of thing I love to keep me focused.'

Helen's post comes after she told New magazine she wants to celebrate the fact that her and Scott have been together since they were 19.

Family: Helen is mother to daughters Matilda, six, Delilah, three, and son Charlie, nine months, with her partner Scott Sinclair

New beginnings: The star recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of the vision board she used this year to keep her on track with her resolutions after saying goodbye to 2020 last December

The soap star, who is taking a break from the cobbles, made it clear that her three children are her priority, but didn't rule out jumping back into acting.

'I really do miss Coronation Street and I'd love to get back into acting properly when the time comes,' she revealed.

Of whether she would like any more children, The Manchester-born actress said 'never say never', but did remark that it's likely Charlie will be her last.