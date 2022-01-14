ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman charged with reckless homicide in boy’s death

By Jordan James, David Royer
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shSxD_0dm3tuUx00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing reckless homicide charges less than two days after a 2-year-old boy was shot to death at her home.

Police say little Charvez Akins died after shots were fired Wednesday night inside a residence on Clayton Avenue in North Memphis. He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but did not survive.

2-year-old shot and killed in North Memphis

Tatyana Taylor, 22, is in jail on multiple charges including reckless homicide with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and filing a false report. Court records show Taylor also lives at that home.

People in the house told officers they had been listening to music when they suddenly heard gunshots, and rushed upstairs to find Charvez struck in the chest.

Taylor told investigators that she was inside the house when someone outside fired the shots, striking the child. Police say she then changed her story, saying a 5-year-old in the house had accidentally shot Charvez while playing with a gun.

She told police she owned the gun, which was left unsecured on a nightstand in a bedroom. She took it outside and fired one shot into the house, then hid the weapon before police arrived.

Court records show Taylor pleaded guilty to a reckless endangerment charge in a 2020 incident. Police say she fired several shots at a Taco Bell on Thomas Road, where she was a manager working the drive-through.

NEXT: 4 charged for drugs, stolen Dodge Charger Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

Lj Swinney
5d ago

It's time for her to pay the Piper she has a problem with gun control she worthless piece of shit whatever she did she took a baby's life and she been careless before with a gun and why would you go out side and shoot up in your home she deserves what she got coming there is a lot of black people that should not have guns this shit is sickening to here every got Damm day

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Officer identified in overnight fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer and another driver have both died after an overnight crash in Southeast Memphis, police say. Memphis Police Association has identified the officer as Corille “CJ” Jones. Three vehicles were involved in the accident that happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road around 3 a.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car stolen with child inside in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A car that was left running with a child inside was stolen in Whitehaven Wednesday night. According to Memphis Police, a blue 2019 Nissan Sentra was taken with an 8-year-old child inside at 4640 South Mill Port Cove around 7:45 p.m. Police say the vehicle was left running. Officers found the child safe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car break-ins frustrate Cordova residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Thieves struck Tuesday in the parking lots of two popular restaurants as well as at a rental car business and at Wolfchase Galleria. They have a description of a possible suspect vehicle, but that’s of little comfort to victims. For Dominick Evangelista, this broken piece of car window glass is a painful reminder […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after off-duty Memphis officer shot outside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in connection to the shooting of an off-duty Memphis Police officer outside of his home in Mississippi, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said the officer was ambushed in the driveway of his home in the Miller Farms subdivision in Olive Branch, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

One dead after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting in South Memphis Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened at 1372 Elvis Presley. A male was shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. The victim did not survive his injures. The suspects fled the scene in a gray four door sedan. This is an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Multiple suspects rob Aaron’s in East Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several people are on the run after police say they robbed an East Memphis business Wednesday morning. According to Memphis Police, officers saw several people run out of the Aaron’s on Getwell Road and drive off in multiple vehicles including a black Chrysler 300, a gray SUV, a silver sedan, and a dark […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found in Byhalia ditch

BYHALIA, Miss. — A body was found in a ditch in Byhalia early Thursday morning, Marshall County Sheriffs Department says. Sheriff Kenny Dickerson confirmed that the body was found on Shinault Road. Police believe the victim was possibly struck while riding a bike, but haven’t confirmed the exact cause of death. This is an ongoing […]
BYHALIA, MS
WREG

Man accused of killing roommate at North Memphis rooming house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after he killed his roommate in a North Memphis rooming house on Monday, police say. Memphis police responded to the shooting call at the house on Pearce Street on Monday, where they found a man shot in the chest. One of the roommates, Drewshon Richardson, was on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Homicide#Reckless Endangerment#Little Boy#Taco Bell#Dodge#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Man dead in East Memphis gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an alleged carjacking at a gas station, according to a witness. Memphis Police said a man was shot Wednesday morning at the Mapco gas station on Park Avenue and Mendenhall. “The messed up part is yelling don’t die on me, Kevin. Stay alive Kevin, to a stranger […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Four men steal more than $33K in jewelry, guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding four men who stole more than $33,000 worth of jewelry and guns from an East Memphis jewelry store on Monday. According to police, four men stole an estimated $30,000 in jewelry from Diamond Brokers of Memphis on Poplar Avenue. Police also say the suspects took an assault […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three injured in shooting near Ridgeway

UPDATE: Memphis Police announced Wednesday night that two possible suspects involved in the shooting are in custody. This is an ongoing investigation. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon off the 2000 block of Ridgeway near Quince and found two adults and a juvenile hurt. Police said the man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Drag racing, reckless driving cases increase, but few result in conviction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arrests for reckless driving increased by 21% last year while drag racing arrests were up 140%, Shelby County’s District Attorney told Memphis City Council on Tuesday. But many of these cases go unprosecuted, District Attorney General Amy Weirich said. In 2021, there were 790 total arrests and misdemeanor charges for reckless driving, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Pennsylvania murder fugitive captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Pennsylvania man was arrested in Memphis for a first-degree murder warrant, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday. On October 24, 2021, Juan Carlos Romero was shot to death in Mahonoy City borough in Schuykill County, Pennsylvania. Another victim was found shot at the scene and transported to a local hospital. On the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen girl injured after shooting at home in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen was injured in a shooting at a home in Raleigh Tuesday night, police say. According to Memphis Police, a 16-year-old girl was shot on Addington just after 8 p.m. The victim was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Whitehaven High School Tuesday night. Police say the crash happened at Elvis Presley and Meadowlark Lane. Two people were transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing crash investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

North Memphis crash kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a crash in North Memphis on Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday at Hollywood and Blue Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they will continue to investigate the crash.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police seek man who stole Amazon truck, packages in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say stole an Amazon truck and some packages in Frayser on Saturday. Police say the victim was delivering packages in the area of 3507 England when a man drove off in the Amazon truck. The truck was later recovered, but the suspect took several […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Break-in at downtown shop caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The owners of a small downtown Memphis mom & pop shop are left shaken after a break-in was caught on camera. Bill Edmondson who owns the River Time Market & Deli in Downtown Memphis with his wife said the break-in happened around 3 a.m. Sunday. It’s the fourth time someone has burglarized their […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy