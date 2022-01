But there's also a pool if you're not much of a lake swimmer. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Taking a look around this beautiful 15-acre property in Norfolk, there’s a few things that stand out: the private tennis courts, the lovely perennial plantings, the blue stone patio courtyard inviting you to relax by it, and the gunite pool begging for a swim. Then, of course, there’s Crystal Lake, visible throughout the landscaped grounds past the stone walls and century-old trees. Looking at this stunning piece of land, you wouldn’t guess it has a 300-year history that includes surviving several fires and a homeowner killed by a fallen tree.

