'Pharma bro no more': Martin Shkreli banned from pharmaceutical business for life

Those who burst out into hives when exposed to smug, shameless opportunist trolls should pop a few Benadryl right now, because Pharma Bro – now on Hulu – seeks to understand the true nature of Martin Shkreli, someone who was once dubbed the most hated man in America. If you need a reminder, Shkreli, a hedge fund manager-turned-pharmaceutical exec (double shudder), became infamous for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug prescribed to a small population of vulnerable individuals from $13.50 to $750 per pill, which made him rich enough to be able to drop $2 million on the one and only existing copy of that one Wu-Tang Clan album, which further inspired stupid amounts of feedback-looped media attention, which prompted him to dig in further and side with alt-right dickheads, which made it all the more satisfying when his years-ago hedge fund skullduggery caught up with him and netted him seven years in prison. Filmmaker Brent Hodge wanted to see if he could find a shred of humanity in ol’ Shkreli, so he made this documentary; good luck there, buddy.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO