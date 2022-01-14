ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Pharma bro no more': Martin Shkreli banned from pharmaceutical business for life

By David K. Li
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisgraced drug company executive Martin Shkreli, derided as the “Pharma Bro,” was banned from ever doing business again in the pharmaceutical business, a judge ordered on Friday. Shkreli was also ordered to pay $64.6 million in profits he scored from hiking the price of the drug Daraprim,...

Eric Good
4d ago

He Needs to 0ay for the Deaths of People around the world! Someone needs to smack that Evil Smile off his Face!

Madison County Record

Attorney General Raoul Wins Federal Antitrust Lawsuit Against Martin Shkreli, the Former Ceo of Vyera Pharmaceuticals

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that a federal court issued a decision in favor of Raoul and a coalition of six states and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), finding that former Vyera Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli violated state and federal laws by engaging in illegal anticompetitive conduct to maintain inflated monopoly prices it charged for the lifesaving drug Daraprim (pyrimethamine). The court’s decision bans Shkreli from participating in the pharmaceutical industry for life and requires him to pay $65 million in disgorgement.
InsideHook

“Pharma Bro” Receives Lifetime Ban From Pharma Industry

Over the course of the last decade, Martin Shkreli had the unfortunate distinction of being one of the most hated people in the United States. As CEO of the company Turing Pharmaceuticals (which became Vyera), he increased the price of a drug needed by patients with cancer and AIDS from $13.50 to $750 per dose. He went on to spend time in prison on securities fraud charges; there’s also the matter of the Wu-Tang clan album he bought the only copy of.
Ars Technica

Shkreli’s infamous 4,000% price hike gets him a lifetime pharma ban

A federal court on Friday banned convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli from ever working in the pharmaceutical industry again in any capacity and ordered him to pay back $64.6 million in profits from his infamous scheme that raised the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim more than 4,000 percent. Further Reading.
State
California State
newyorkcitynews.net

Pharma Bro CEO ordered to pay $64 million, barred from industry

The company was accused of driving up the price of a lifesaving drug used by pregnant women and cancer patients. Martin Shkreli, dubbed the ?Pharma Bro? by the media, has been ordered to pay $64.6 million in profits he and his company made off of the anti-parasitic drug Daraprim. He is also barred from the pharmaceutical industry for life.
bloomberglaw.com

‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli Hit With $64 Million Fine, Industry Ban (1)

Martin Shkreli , the convicted “Pharma Bro” who was brought down by a 2015 drug-pricing scandal, was ordered to pay $64 million in damages for monopolizing the market for a life-saving drug. Shkreli, the former chief executive officer of. Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC. , was also banned for life...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pharma Bro’ on Hulu, a Documentary Attempt to Plumb the Mysterious Depths of Top-Shelf Jerkwad Martin Shkreli

Those who burst out into hives when exposed to smug, shameless opportunist trolls should pop a few Benadryl right now, because Pharma Bro – now on Hulu – seeks to understand the true nature of Martin Shkreli, someone who was once dubbed the most hated man in America. If you need a reminder, Shkreli, a hedge fund manager-turned-pharmaceutical exec (double shudder), became infamous for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug prescribed to a small population of vulnerable individuals from $13.50 to $750 per pill, which made him rich enough to be able to drop $2 million on the one and only existing copy of that one Wu-Tang Clan album, which further inspired stupid amounts of feedback-looped media attention, which prompted him to dig in further and side with alt-right dickheads, which made it all the more satisfying when his years-ago hedge fund skullduggery caught up with him and netted him seven years in prison. Filmmaker Brent Hodge wanted to see if he could find a shred of humanity in ol’ Shkreli, so he made this documentary; good luck there, buddy.
Martin Shkreli
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer Scandal: CEO Albert Bourla Reveals 2 Covid Vaccines Offer ‘Very Limited Protection, If Any’ After Claiming Shot Was ‘100% Effective’

Pfizer is making headlines again after the CEO of the controversial company Albert Bourla made a recent statement about the efficiency of the covid shot. He recently said in a video that’s all over Twitter that two shots of the covid vaccine offer limited protection against covid 19, “if any.”
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees — And Some Are Firing Those Who Do Not Comply

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees has been blocked in the Supreme Court....
The Independent

Starbucks ends its vaccine mandate for employees in wake of Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks has revoked its Covid vaccine mandate for employees, the company says.In a company memo, Starbucks CEO John Culver cited a recent Supreme Court decision rejecting the Biden administration’s call for all companies with over 100 employees to enforce a vaccine mandate.“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Mr Culver wrote on Tuesday.Starbucks, which employs 228,000 Americans, unveiled its mandate less than three weeks ago. On 3 January, the company announced that all its employees must provide proof of vaccination or face weekly Covid testing.“We strongly encourage all US partners to get fully vaccinated by Feb 9,” Mr...
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 spread rapidly across the UK in December and into the New Year but appears to be gradually slowing down, with case numbers fallings.Prime minister Boris Johnson will review the social restrictions in England before 26 January but has said previously that his government “reserves the right” to implement tougher measures should the rate of infection begin to translate into mass hospitalisations that threaten to overwhelm the NHS.The situation remains under constant review and amendments continue to be made to testing and isolation protocols, with members of the public still encouraged to get...
MarketWatch

Top U.S. business regulator Khan pushes more aggressive antitrust laws

One of the nation's top anti-monopoly regulators on Wednesday said the government is looking to expand its playbook on how to identify and block potentially harmful mergers or excessive industry consolidation. "As we have seen the growth of new technologies, the market dynamics have changed," said Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, in an interview with CNBC. "When you start to see trends toward consolidation, those can often be important moments for regulators to jump in." The FTC and U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said they would seek public input on how to update government rules to prevent anti-competitive mergers. Biden administration officials contend old antitrust rules are inadequate to prevent harm to the economy since they are too narrowly focused on price fixing. Khan, 32, has said there's too little competition in too many industries and that it can stifle innovation or harm workers. Khan and other regulators are especially focused on large tech companies such as Facebook and Google . The FTC is now engaged in a lawsuit against Facebook.
NBC News

NBC News

