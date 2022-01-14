ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda Iguanaland owner found in illegal possession of 89 iguanas

By Kyra Shportun
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The owner of Iguanaland in Punta Gorda was allegedly found to be in illegal possession of 89 iguanas and turned the reptiles over to state officials.

On Jan. 6, investigators and biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission went to Iguanaland, located off Bermont Road. Officials said the owner, Ty Park, voluntarily relinquished the 89 iguanas.

Park was cited for the possession of green iguanas without a permit, possession of untagged green iguanas and failure to meet caging requirements for green iguanas.

FWC said each of these charges of second-degree misdemeanor. The charges could carry a penalty of 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500 per conviction.

A post on Iguanaland’s Facebook on Jan. 12 by Park said the goal of the reptile zoo is to “educate the young minds and show the general public the importance of reptiles and amphibians in nature and in our lives.”

A 90-day grace period, which ended July 28, 2021, was issued by FWC to allow people to apply for a permit, upgrade indoor caging and have any qualifying animals PIT tagged.

An additional 180-day grace period was given for people to upgrade outdoor caging requirements for prohibited reptile species. That grace period ended on Oct. 26, 2021.

Green iguanas require special permitting, tagging and caging because they are listed as a prohibited species.

