ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Teen Mom Salaries: Revealed! Massive!

By Tyler Johnson
The Hollywood Gossip
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few cushier jobs in the world than starring on a long-running reality show. Sure, you have to put your personal life out there for public consumption, but these days, most folks do that for free on social media every day. So other than sharing your private struggles...

www.thehollywoodgossip.com

Comments / 54

Mz Pacino
4d ago

Ridiculous!! they're not even teens anymore ! this show was supposed to have young girls see how hard it was to have kids at a young age meanwhile they did nothing but to glorify these girls as so called celebrities and popping more babies !

Reply(5)
47
Beth
3d ago

MTV should cancel this show. Promoting bad behavior. They have learned nothing except to have more kids, drugs and alcohol. All of them have had plastic surgery and mental health issues.

Reply(2)
26
Jim Behr
5d ago

they have all this money but she can't afford to buy a gym membership. their is no way in the world that he finds her attractive. they both would be in a trailer park if not for MTV

Reply
21
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Chelsea Houska Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: Is She Expecting Baby #5?

For the first time since she became famous while still in her teens, Chelsea Houska is enjoying a shred of privacy these days. The quest for a less public life led Houska to quit Teen Mom 2 back in November of 2020, and while it couldn't have been easy to walk away from the gig that made her rich and famous, Chelsea made the decision for the sake of her kids and her own peace of mind.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Teen Mom Fans to Maci Bookout: WTH is Wrong with Your Face?!?

Maci Bookout tried to pay tribute to her daughter this weekend. She tried to gush over her six-year old, Jayde. She tried to act like a proud mother. A handful of followers attempted to make Maci feel like crap. "Ready to go get the next #pieceofstate at the #tnaautop100 this...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenelle Evans
Person
Chelsea Houska
Person
Andrew Glennon
Person
Maci Bookout
Person
Catelynn Lowell
Person
Kailyn Lowry
Person
Amber Portwood
Person
Adam Lind
Popculture

'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Cast Talks Farrah Abraham's 'Weird, Awkward' Surprise Appearance (Exclusive)

Teen Mom: Family Reunion is bringing the drama as the stars of Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG come together for a one-of-a-kind getaway, complete with surprise guests like former OG Farrah Abraham. Speaking with PopCulture.com before Tuesday's Family Reunion premiere, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd and Maci Bookout opened up about what's to come when Abraham makes her return to the MTV show.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Recap: Jade Cline & Ashley Jones Get Into A Screaming Match

Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd organized a ‘family reunion’ with the casts of ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’, but when two rivals came face to face, drama ensued. Teen Mom: Family Reunion premiered on MTV on Jan. 11, and the new spinoff showed Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd organizing a San Diego get together for the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. That means that everyone who’s ever starred on both shows got invited — including Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans. The former will show up later this season, while the latter claimed she was later uninvited, but that’s neither here nor there. Right now, we’d like to focus on what went down during the first hour of Family Reunion.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Television#The Moms#Business Insider
The US Sun

Teen Mom stars Kailyn Lowry & Briana DeJesus’ court showdown delayed as enemies fight over treadmill ‘body shaming’ dig

TEEN Mom stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus’ court showdown has been delayed, as the enemies continue to fight over their treadmill “body shaming” drama. Kailyn, 29, sued Briana, 27, for defamation in June after claiming her co-star “physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry's sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr Lopez's mother.”
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

'Teen Mom OG' Star Amber Portwood Reveals Giving Daughter Leah 'Space' Was 'The Best Thing' She Could Do For Their Relationship

It sounds like Amber Portwood and her daughter, Leah, have turned a corner. The mother-daughter duo's strained relationship has played out on Teen Mom OG, but things seem to be improving as of late. In November, the 31-year-old told Page Six she was excited about her daughter reaching out to her after the two hit a rough patch when the youngster began questioning her mom's past.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Hollywood Gossip

Mackenzie McKee Excluded From Teen Mom: Girls' Night In Spinoff

Last year, Mackenzie McKee was not invited to the Reunion with other Teen Mom stars. This is part of a pattern of hers, and this hurtful situation is one of her own making. Mackenzie's hard-earned unpopularity has cost her again. This time, she was not invited to the newest part...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Premiere Ends With Explosive Fight

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premiered with a bang on Tuesday night. Considering that the show brought together cast members from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG, it was only a matter of time before drama ensued. The tension between Teen Mom 2's Jade Cline and Ashley Jones has been brewing for years at this point, and things finally came to a head.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Britt Nilsson Is Pregnant With Her and Jeremy Byrne’s 2nd Baby

Another Bachelor baby is on the way! Britt Nilsson quietly announced in November 2021 that she is pregnant with her second child. “Happy thanksgiving!!!” the former waitress, 34, captioned an Instagram photo of positive pregnancy tests at the time. “Today we are SO GRATEFUL to Jesus for our little Baby Byrne No. 2. Wooo woooooo!!!!!! Hallelujah for this precious life inside, can’t wait to meet you!”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Kailyn Lowry: Okay, Fine, I Cheated on Javi!

Kailyn Lowry has finally set the record straight. Or so it seems, at least. The long-time Teen Mom 2 star sat down for an Instagram Q&A with fans a few days ago, opening up the forum for pretty much any question on the minds of her followers. It didn't take...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy