Teen Mom Salaries: Revealed! Massive!

Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd organized a ‘family reunion’ with the casts of ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’, but when two rivals came face to face, drama ensued. Teen Mom: Family Reunion premiered on MTV on Jan. 11, and the new spinoff showed Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd organizing a San Diego get together for the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. That means that everyone who’s ever starred on both shows got invited — including Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans. The former will show up later this season, while the latter claimed she was later uninvited, but that’s neither here nor there. Right now, we’d like to focus on what went down during the first hour of Family Reunion.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO