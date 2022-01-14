ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget will be laid to rest Friday

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, will be laid to rest Friday, a source close to Saget’s family tells CNN. The private service and burial will be held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles with close friends and...

AOL Corp

Bob Saget laid to rest at private funeral attended by 'Full House' co-stars, Dave Chappelle and more

Family members and friends remembered Bob Saget at a private funeral on Friday in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, his Full House co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen were there, as were comedians Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin and Jeff Ross. In all, the outlet estimated that 300 people attended the service at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries, with Stamos, Coulier and Ross serving as pallbearers. They were joined by musician John Mayer, TV legend Norman Lear, producer Judd Apatow and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’ Premiere Tributes ‘HIMYM’ Narrator Bob Saget

How I Met Your Father‘s premiere episode ended with a tribute to Bob Saget, who served as narrator in How I Met Your Mother. The title card reads: In loving memory of Bob Saget. The actor was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9, and was later pronounced dead on the scene. Saget was in Central Florida as part of his latest stand-up comedy tour. His cause of death is still under investigation. Although Saget is mostly known for portraying Danny Tanner in Full House and later the Netflix revival, Fuller House, his voice played a big role...
ORLANDO, FL
Fox News

Bob Saget’s loved ones pay their respects to ‘Full House’ star as actor is laid to rest

Bob Saget’s family and close friends gathered to say their final goodbyes to the beloved actor in a private funeral on Friday. The cast of "Full House," including stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin, as well as Jeff Ross, John Mayer and Kathy Griffin among others were in attendance. According to TMZ, around 300 people showed up to pay their respects to Saget.
Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
Did actor Anthony Geary die? Health update as his character exits GH

No, don’t panic actor Anthony Geary did not die, it’s just General Hospital fans getting confused as his iconic character is rumoured to be leaving the soap opera. General Hospital’s beloved character of Luke Spencer is supposedly dead, and this has led to circulating rumours about Anthony Geary, the actor who played Luke for decades. Geary stepped down from the role in 2015 so fans are looking for a health update and want to know what he’s up to nowadays.
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
