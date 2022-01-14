Bob Saget will be laid to rest Friday

How I Met Your Father‘s premiere episode ended with a tribute to Bob Saget, who served as narrator in How I Met Your Mother. The title card reads: In loving memory of Bob Saget. The actor was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9, and was later pronounced dead on the scene. Saget was in Central Florida as part of his latest stand-up comedy tour. His cause of death is still under investigation. Although Saget is mostly known for portraying Danny Tanner in Full House and later the Netflix revival, Fuller House, his voice played a big role...

