MDHHS Partnering With Michigan Libraries To Offer At-Home Test Kits
(CBS Detroit) — Michigan health officials are working with libraries across the state to offer free at-home COVID test kits.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) nearly 5,500 test kits were shipped this week in Calhoun, Clare, Newaygo, Oceana and Saginaw counties as well as the city of Detroit. The selected libraries each received 300 at-home test kits.
Additional tests will be shipped to those sites as needed. More libraries will be added to the distribution in the upcoming weeks.
“We are continuing to find innovative ways to provide Michiganders with opportunities to protect themselves from COVID–19,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus and we encourage residents to visit participating library locations to get their test kit.”
Test kits are limited at each location on a first-come, first-served basis. The kits include one test and up to five per household can be taken.
“With the proper protocols for distribution and pickup in place, we believe that this will be a great opportunity for libraries that want to participate to get involved as distribution points in their communities,” said Deborah E. Mikula, executive director of the Michigan Library Association. “Many of our libraries are ready to provide access to these test kits for our most vulnerable citizens and have been asking for some time how to get involved.”
To obtain a kit, visit the following libraries during business hours:
County
City
Library
Address
Calhoun Homer Homer Public Library
141 West Main St.
Clare Clare Pere Marquette District Library
185 East Fourth St.
Clare Farwell Surrey Township Public Library
105 East Michigan St.
Clare Harrison Harrison District Library
105 East Main St.
Newaygo Hesperia Hesperia Community Library
80 South Division S.
Newaygo White Cloud White Cloud Community Library
1038 Wilcox Ave.
Oceana Hart Hart Area Public Library
415 South State St.
Oceana Pentwater Pentwater Township Library
402 East Park St.
Saginaw Frankenmuth James E. Wickson Memorial Library
359 South Franklin St.
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library
5201 Woodward Ave.
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Campbell
8733 Vernor Highway
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Edison
18400 Joy Road
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Jefferson
12350 East Outer Drive
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Parkman
1766 Oakman Blvd
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Redford
21200 Grand River
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Wilder
7140 East 7 Mile Road
Wayne Detroit Detroit Mobile Library
Various locations
Wayne Taylor Taylor Community Library
12303 Pardee Road
