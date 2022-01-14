MDHHS Partnering With Michigan Libraries To Offer At-Home Test Kits

(CBS Detroit) — Michigan health officials are working with libraries across the state to offer free at-home COVID test kits.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) nearly 5,500 test kits were shipped this week in Calhoun, Clare, Newaygo, Oceana and Saginaw counties as well as the city of Detroit. The selected libraries each received 300 at-home test kits.

Additional tests will be shipped to those sites as needed. More libraries will be added to the distribution in the upcoming weeks.

“We are continuing to find innovative ways to provide Michiganders with opportunities to protect themselves from COVID–19,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus and we encourage residents to visit participating library locations to get their test kit.”

Test kits are limited at each location on a first-come, first-served basis. The kits include one test and up to five per household can be taken.

“With the proper protocols for distribution and pickup in place, we believe that this will be a great opportunity for libraries that want to participate to get involved as distribution points in their communities,” said Deborah E. Mikula, executive director of the Michigan Library Association. “Many of our libraries are ready to provide access to these test kits for our most vulnerable citizens and have been asking for some time how to get involved.”

To obtain a kit, visit the following libraries during business hours:

County

City

Library

Address

Calhoun Homer Homer Public Library

141 West Main St.

Clare Clare Pere Marquette District Library

185 East Fourth St.

Clare Farwell Surrey Township Public Library

105 East Michigan St.

Clare Harrison Harrison District Library

105 East Main St.

Newaygo Hesperia Hesperia Community Library

80 South Division S.

Newaygo White Cloud White Cloud Community Library

1038 Wilcox Ave.

Oceana Hart Hart Area Public Library

415 South State St.

Oceana Pentwater Pentwater Township Library

402 East Park St.

Saginaw Frankenmuth James E. Wickson Memorial Library

359 South Franklin St.

Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library

5201 Woodward Ave.

Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Campbell

8733 Vernor Highway

Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Edison

18400 Joy Road

Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Jefferson

12350 East Outer Drive

Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Parkman

1766 Oakman Blvd

Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Redford

21200 Grand River

Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Wilder

7140 East 7 Mile Road

Wayne Detroit Detroit Mobile Library

Various locations

Wayne Taylor Taylor Community Library

12303 Pardee Road

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.