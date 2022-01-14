ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MDHHS Partnering With Michigan Libraries To Offer At-Home Test Kits

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Qu1x_0dm3sIeA00

(CBS Detroit) — Michigan health officials are working with libraries across the state to offer free at-home COVID test kits.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) nearly 5,500 test kits were shipped this week in Calhoun, Clare, Newaygo, Oceana and Saginaw counties as well as the city of Detroit. The selected libraries each received 300 at-home test kits.

Additional tests will be shipped to those sites as needed. More libraries will be added to the distribution in the upcoming weeks.

“We are continuing to find innovative ways to provide Michiganders with opportunities to protect themselves from COVID–19,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus and we encourage residents to visit participating library locations to get their test kit.”

Test kits are limited at each location on a first-come, first-served basis. The kits include one test and up to five per household can be taken.

“With the proper protocols for distribution and pickup in place, we believe that this will be a great opportunity for libraries that want to participate to get involved as distribution points in their communities,” said Deborah E. Mikula, executive director of the Michigan Library Association. “Many of our libraries are ready to provide access to these test kits for our most vulnerable citizens and have been asking for some time how to get involved.”

To obtain a kit, visit the following libraries during business hours:

County

City

Library

Address

Calhoun Homer Homer Public Library

141 West Main St.

Clare Clare Pere Marquette District Library

185 East Fourth St.

Clare Farwell Surrey Township Public Library

105 East Michigan St.

Clare Harrison Harrison District Library

105 East Main St.

Newaygo Hesperia Hesperia Community Library

80 South Division S.

Newaygo White Cloud White Cloud Community Library

1038 Wilcox Ave.

Oceana Hart Hart Area Public Library

415 South State St.

Oceana Pentwater Pentwater Township Library

402 East Park St.

Saginaw Frankenmuth James E. Wickson Memorial Library

359 South Franklin St.

Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library

5201 Woodward Ave.

Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Campbell

8733 Vernor Highway

Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Edison

18400 Joy Road

Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Jefferson

12350 East Outer Drive

Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Parkman

1766 Oakman Blvd

Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Redford

21200 Grand River

Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Wilder

7140 East 7 Mile Road

Wayne Detroit Detroit Mobile Library

Various locations

Wayne Taylor Taylor Community Library

12303 Pardee Road

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Michigan Reports 86,009 New COVID-19 Cases, 501 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 86,009 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 501 deaths on Wednesday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,832,716 and 28,980 deaths as of Jan. 19. Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
City
Hesperia, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
City
Newaygo, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Saginaw, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Public Library#Home#Mobile#Mdhhs Partnering#Covid#Michiganders
CBS Detroit

Michigan House Cancels Voting For Week Due to COVID-19 Cases

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House of Representatives has canceled voting for the week because lawmakers and staff have COVID-19, are close contacts or are awaiting test results. The chamber typically holds session on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. House Speaker Jason Wentworth did not specify how many legislators...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Some Michigan Counties Pause Jury Trials Due To COVID Surge

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Jury trials have been paused in some western Michigan counties due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, court officials said Monday. Chief Judge Mark Trusock said all jury trials in Kent County 17th Circuit Court in Grand Rapids, were on hold until March 7. Ottawa County Probate Court and the 20th Judicial Circuit Court in Grand Haven will not summon the public to courthouses to serve as jurors until at least Feb. 1, according to a statement released by the court.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Search Effort To Find Zion Foster, Missing Detroit Women

(CBS DETROIT) – In honor of MLK Day concerned citizens volunteered for a day of service to help find missing Metro-Detroiters. Tamala Wells was last seen August 2012. Jasmine Moody has been gone since December 2014 and Latima Warren vanished last month. Now, 17-year-old Zion Foster is added to...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: The Mobility Revolution Envelops the Region

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – From electric vehicles, to electric urban aircraft and drones, the conversation on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” revolved around the mobility revolution as Mujeeb Ijaz, Founder/CEO of Our Next Energy Inc., Trevor Pawl, Chief Mobility Officer of the State of Michigan, Brett Adcock, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Archer Aviation, and Glenn Stevens, Executive Director of MICHauto and Vice President of Mobility for the Detroit Regional Chamber, appear to talk about latest developments.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan To Receive $563M To Fix, Maintain Highway Bridges

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than $563 million in federal dollars is heading to Michigan to fix and maintain highway bridges. The funding is from the Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program and will help repair about 1,240 bridges considered to be in poor condition, the Transportation department said Friday.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

US Customs: Marijuana, Ammunition Seizures Up In Michigan

DETROIT (CBS Detroit/AP) — Seizures of marijuana and ammunition at Michigan’s border with Canada have increased over the past year or so despite travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic. Marijuana confiscated last year by U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel assigned to...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Red Cross Of Michigan In Dire Need Of Blood Donations, Taking Appointments For Upcoming Blood Drives

(CBS DETROIT) – The sign outside a blood drive in Farmington Hills reads “Blood Needed,” but according to Red Cross of Michigan, this is an understatement. “We have been in a severe blood shortage situation for several months but it’s risen to crisis levels,” said Regional Communications Director American Red Cross Michigan Region Meghan Lehman.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy