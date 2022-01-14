ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Ducey, lawmakers favor spending on water projects

By Nick Phillips, Nathan Brown, Camryn Sanchez
Arizona Capitol Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Doug Ducey wants lawmakers to turn on the money spigot this year...

azcapitoltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

How to get an at-home COVID-19 test

Starting Wednesday, the federal website that allows Americans to request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders. COVIDTests.gov will provide the tests – four per residential address, applied to the first 500 million tests – at no cost, including no shipping fee. "The tests will be completely free—there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

U.S. says Russia may attack Ukraine on short notice

Russian troops arrived in Belarus for war games, raising concerns in the U.S. that Ukraine's neighbor may help Russian President Vladimir Putin attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could attack with "very short notice." Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey

Comments / 0

Community Policy