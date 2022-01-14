ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid loomed over State of the State

By Nathan Brown, Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona Capitol Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Doug Ducey only used the word “Covid” three times in his 50-minute-long...

azcapitoltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden threatens to claw back millions in Covid aid from Arizona over state’s mask policies

Federal officials are threatening to claw back billions in coronavirus aid from Arizona, accusing the state of promoting Covid education programmes that undermine efforts to stop the spread and penalise districts that require masks or shut down in-person schooling.The Grand Canyon State has a number of programmes which discourage districts from following widely accepted public health measures. A $163m funding initiative for schools is closed to those that require mask coverings. Another programme offers parents up to $7,000 dollars for private school tuition after their child was exposed to Covid in an area that requires masks or quarantines. A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Washington Informer

Va. Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Surge in COVID Hospitalizations

Outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday amid spiking coronavirus cases and record-high hospitalizations in the state. The order grants hospitals the power to increase bed capacity without new licensing processes and expands the use of telehealth. It also recognizes the licenses of out-of-state health professionals and expands the […] The post Va. Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Surge in COVID Hospitalizations appeared first on The Washington Informer.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
Arizona Capitol Times

Ducey, lawmakers favor spending on water projects

Gov. Doug Ducey wants lawmakers to turn on the money spigot this year to do something about Arizona’s water woes. In his State of the State Address on January 10, the governor touted the Legislature’s decision last year to invest $200 million in measures to shore up Arizona’s water supply, and said he, House Speaker Rusty ...
ARIZONA STATE
WTNH

State leaders announcing over $500 million in bridge funding for the state

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State leaders are set to announce millions of dollars in bridge funding for the state. On Friday, Governor Ned Lamont along with U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy will be in Windsor to announce the state has received $561.4 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal […]
WINDSOR, CT
Journal & Sunday Journal

Justice COVID illness postpones State of the State address

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice’s sixth State of the State address since taking office in 2017 will have to wait due to testing positive for COVID-19. The West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates announced Wednesday there would be no joint evening session of the Legislature, because Justice’s COVID-19 infection caused him to cancel the annual address to the public, lawmakers, statewide elected officials and invited guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor#Pandemic
Arizona Capitol Times

Ducey’s 2023 budget: $1 billion jump, rainy day fund stays at 10%

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey proposed a $14.25 billion state budget Friday morning, adding $1 billion in expenditures compared to the 2022 fiscal year and detailing some of the spending priorities he outlined in Monday’s State of the State address. Following last year’s tax cuts, the governor’s office projects a drop in ongoing revenues in the coming fiscal ...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Rios encourages water conservation

Senator Rebecca Rios expresses her frustration with the governor and Republican legislators entering her second session as minority leader and is dismayed that Arizona remains in the throes of a pandemic that began in 2020. Although Rios and Senate President Karen Fann will both prioritize water infrastructure and homelessness, Rios says she does not know ...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
State of the State address
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy