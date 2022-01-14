Fann talks audit, redistricting, legacy

IN THIS ARTICLE: Why she’s running out of home district, appearance at Trump rally, election security and navigating Republican challengers. An Apache Junction lawmaker who continues to question the outcome of the 2020 presidential race now wants to represent southeast Arizona in Congress. “Anybody who knows me know that...
PHOENIX — Arizona Senate President Karen Fann reiterated Thursday that the goal of the audit of 2020 Maricopa County election results was to improve processes for the future. “From day one, the Arizona Senate’s efforts have been in pursuit of a singular goal – identifying and implementing improvements to...
A Republican-backed measure that would require Delaware schools to teach that communism and totalitarianism conflict with freedom and democracy was debated during the Senate Education Committee Tuesday. Senate Bill 206, sponsored by Sen. Bryant Richardson, R-Seaford, would require school districts and charter schools to provide instruction in comparative political ideology for students in tenth grade. The bill specifically requires instruction ... Read More
Gov. Doug Ducey wants lawmakers to turn on the money spigot this year to do something about Arizona’s water woes. In his State of the State Address on January 10, the governor touted the Legislature’s decision last year to invest $200 million in measures to shore up Arizona’s water supply, and said he, House Speaker Rusty ...
When the Arizona Legislature goes into session Monday morning, Senate President Karen Fann and other lawmakers who supported the audit of Maricopa County’s handling of the 2020 General Election will be able to point to the county board’s recent acknowledgement that some changes are needed to its election procedures.
The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
Why the loss of institutional support could hurt Sinema more than Joe Manchin. Here's the latest: Two groups that previously endorsed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) 2018 bid for Senate — the League of Conservation Voters and End Citizens United / Let America Vote — have said they won't support her in her next election if she won't change Senate rules to give elections reform legislation a path to passage (the latter did so separately as two distinct groups).
Sen. Mark Kelly said he'll support changing the Senate filibuster if Republicans block Democrat-backed election bills Wednesday night, erasing speculation about whether he might buck Democratic leadership on the controversial vote. "My year in the Senate has shown me how dysfunctional this place can be, and how that prevents progress...
Money is the lifeblood of our often-poisonous political system. Our nation’s highest court has allowed an increasing amount of such blood to pump freely throughout our body politic. The Supreme Court is now considering when and how candidates can raise money after elections to give themselves infusions. Money is...
Only one Republican in Colorado’s legislature voted in favor of Democratic-led resolutions urging Congress to pass new voting rights legislation, while more than a dozen voted to approve failed amendments supporting those at the Capitol Jan. 6 and unfounded conspiracy theories about the election.
A glimmer of good news for Democrats today: Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will not run in the newly-drawn 8th district, which is competitive. A prized GOP recruit, he said on local radio (around the 8:30 mark here): "I've been asked whether I'm going to run for Congress in the 8th district and the answer is no."
Law enforcement agencies and local governments could face penalties of up to $50,000 for enforcing certain federal regulations on firearms, under a proposal advanced Wednesday by Iowa lawmakers. The bill, Senate File 2002, would add a lengthy section to Iowa Code that affirms the state Legislature – not the federal government – has the authority […]
