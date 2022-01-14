ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Fann talks audit, redistricting, legacy

By Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her final year as a legislator and Senate president, Republican Karen Fann...

Townsend casts Congressional bid with eye on elections, Trump

IN THIS ARTICLE: Why she’s running out of home district, appearance at Trump rally, election security and navigating Republican challengers. An Apache Junction lawmaker who continues to question the outcome of the 2020 presidential race now wants to represent southeast Arizona in Congress. “Anybody who knows me know that...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
#Legislature#Redistricting#Infrastructure#Election Audit#Senate#Republican#Covid
GOP bill to change civics curriculum unlikely to have Senate vote

A Republican-backed measure that would require Delaware schools to teach that communism and totalitarianism conflict with freedom and democracy was debated during the Senate Education Committee Tuesday. Senate Bill 206, sponsored by Sen. Bryant Richardson, R-Seaford, would require school districts and charter schools to provide instruction in comparative political ideology for students in tenth grade. The bill specifically requires instruction ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
Ducey, lawmakers favor spending on water projects

Gov. Doug Ducey wants lawmakers to turn on the money spigot this year to do something about Arizona’s water woes. In his State of the State Address on January 10, the governor touted the Legislature’s decision last year to invest $200 million in measures to shore up Arizona’s water supply, and said he, House Speaker Rusty ...
ARIZONA STATE
Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
Two more groups who once backed Kyrsten Sinema said they would not do so again if she won't bend on rules changes to pass elections reform.

Why the loss of institutional support could hurt Sinema more than Joe Manchin. Here's the latest: Two groups that previously endorsed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) 2018 bid for Senate — the League of Conservation Voters and End Citizens United / Let America Vote — have said they won't support her in her next election if she won't change Senate rules to give elections reform legislation a path to passage (the latter did so separately as two distinct groups).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Two more House Dems — Jim Langevin and Jerry McNerney — announced they would not run for reelection within minutes of one another.

A glimmer of good news for Democrats today: Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will not run in the newly-drawn 8th district, which is competitive. A prized GOP recruit, he said on local radio (around the 8:30 mark here): "I've been asked whether I'm going to run for Congress in the 8th district and the answer is no."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Second Amendment preservation’ act would prohibit federal gun restrictions

Law enforcement agencies and local governments could face penalties of up to $50,000 for enforcing certain federal regulations on firearms, under a proposal advanced Wednesday by Iowa lawmakers. The bill, Senate File 2002, would add a lengthy section to Iowa Code that affirms the state Legislature – not the federal government – has the authority […] The post ‘Second Amendment preservation’ act would prohibit federal gun restrictions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

