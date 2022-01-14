ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Sweat, Nate Herbig questionable for Eagles

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles will have one of their key running backs available for Sunday’s Wild Card matchup with the Buccaneers. But a key edge rusher and a starting offensive lineman may not be able to...

Fox News

Buccaneers fans pummel Eagles fan in ugly beatdown

Folks, it’s time we have a serious talk about what’s going on with the violence towards Eagles fans. I’ve blogged multiple times over the last few years about how things changed for Eagles fans when the team did the improbable and won Super Bowl LII. The tough-guy...
NFL
#The Eagles#American Football
ClutchPoints

Multiple Eagles fans got rocked in fights during Wild Card matchup vs. Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round on Sunday. It turns out, however, that Eagles Nation didn’t only lose on the field, but off of it too. Multiple videos have emerged online of fans getting into heated brawls during the Eagles-Buccaneers matchup, most of which appeared to be initiated by Eagles fans. Well, despite being the aggravator in these incidents, Eagles fans, much like their team on Sunday, quickly discovered they were severely outmatched. In this first video, shared by Twitter user @calicocutpant, an Eagles fan can be seen walking up the stairs in the direction of a Bucs fan, throwing a punch, and immediately turning tail and sprinting back down the stairs.
NFL
NBC Sports

Vikings complete G.M. interview with Eagles VP Catherine Raîche

Monday has been a busy day for the Minnesota Vikings in their search for a new general manager. The team announced Monday night they have completed an interview with Philadelphia Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raîche. Raîche was the third person interviewed for the position by the Vikings...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles: Jalen Hurts to immediately start preparing for his 3rd NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles just wrapped up an up and down NFL season that resulted in a playoff berth, but also exposed a handful of warts that are holding this franchise back. Hurts was 23 of 43 passing on Sunday, accounting for 258-yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Hurts addressed the media in a walking boot, and he’s likely headed for offseason ankle surgery after toughing it out for the past eight or nine weeks.
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL
Football
Sports
NBC Sports

What will a Russell Wilson trade actually cost Eagles?

The Eagles' offseason is less than 48 hours old, and the fanbase is already in a tizzy figuring out exactly how much it might cost to trade for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. A potential Wilson pursuit by the front office has been swirling in Eagles circles for months now (we...
NFL
iheart.com

VIDEO: Multiple FIGHTS Between Bucs & Eagles Fans At Raymond James Stadium

The Bucs beat down the Eagles in Tampa Bay on Sunday, and Philly fans weren't happy about it by starting fights all around Raymond James Stadium! The first video features an Eagles fan that allegedly threw beer on Bucs fans, then tried to run away but was tackled and punched...
NFL
FanSided

NFL Draft analyst offers wild trade that lands Eagles Russell Wilson

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah offered a wild trade that would send Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brace yourselves for what is set to be another eventful offseason for the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson. A report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted that Wilson is looking to “explore his options” regarding where to play. Of course, that means everyone will be fixated to their phones in the coming months, waiting for a Twitter notification about whether Wilson will play in Seattle or get traded elsewhere.
NFL
NBC Sports

Hurts answers question about his future with Eagles

It’s the biggest question surrounding the Eagles as they head into the offseason. And Jalen Hurts got to answer it himself on Monday. Does Hurts think he’s done enough to be the Eagles’ QB going forward?. “I think I’ve done a lot of great things this year....
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady pours salt in the wound of Eagles fans with epic troll

Tom Brady trolled Philadelphia Eagles fans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eliminated them in the Wild Card Round. The Philadelphia Eagles exceeded expectations as they clinched the seventh-seed in the NFC, earning them a playoff spot. Their reward was to face off against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady. The Buccaneers handedly defeated the Eagles 31-15 to advance to the Divisional Round.
NFL
NBC Sports

11 Eagles who need to be gone in 2022

Pretty soon, Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni will sit down and figure out who needs to go and who needs to stay. We figured we’d help them out. With the 2021 season in the rear view mirror, here’s a look at 11 players (and one coach) who the Eagles need to move on from. Some are slam dunks. Some are tough calls. Some had disastrous seasons. Some actually didn’t play badly but are getting older or too expensive. A couple are Super Bowl heroes.
NFL
SoJO 104.9

The 5 Biggest Questions for the Eagles This Offseason

Just a few hours after the Eagles’ lopsided 31-15 playoff loss to the Buccaneers in Tampa, Nick Sirianni admitted that change in inevitable. "You’re so happy that the journey happened, and the relationships that were built, but it hurts, and it stings because that journey of the 2021 Eagles is over, and that team will never be the same again," Sirianni stated. "There will be changes."
NFL
New York Post

Buccaneers fans threw Eagles fan down stairs in playoff brawl

Wild Card weekend had no shortage of wild moments on and off the field. During the Buccaneers win over the Eagles in Sunday’s NFC wild card matchup, fights broke out in the upper deck at Raymond James Stadium. Viral videos from the chaos show a few Eagles fans entangled...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles questions answered following a solid 2021 season

By suffering what was essentially a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 season ended in disappointing fashion. But the year was hardly for naught. Let’s take a look back at what we learned about the Birds. We’ll be back tomorrow with the unanswered questions that remain for Philly.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Uses 2 Words To Describe Ben Roethlisberger

There are a lot of parallels between the careers of quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson. With Roethlisberger retiring, Wilson has reflected on Big Ben’s Hall of Fame career. Taking to Twitter last night, Wilson congratulated Roethlisberger on an incredible career. He called him a “legend” and “generational” –...
NFL

