Ford’s premium Lincoln brand surges in China

StoreDot plans to manufacture extreme fast charge battery cells at scale by 2024 and has attracted investment from VinFast. As we asked this week: Could VinFast’s bet on next-gen StoreDot EV batteries catapult it to EV leadership? VinFast vehicles may not be a common sight in western countries but the company has been carving out market share in its home market of Vietnam since it began production of BMW-based models in 2019. The company secured more than 31,000 sales in 2020, up 62.4% on the previous year and, in 2021, clarified its plans for electrifying its lineup. This will begin with a three-model offensive featuring the VF e34, VF e35 and VF e36, with the former arriving with customers at the end of 2021. However, with new players such as Tesla, Rivian and Lucid all further along in their EV strategies, and legacy auto players such as Mercedes, Volkswagen and Ford now rolling out their own electrified models, VinFast risks arriving on the scene too late to make much of an impact, especially in export markets beyond Vietnam. To help mitigate this risk, VinFast has made a number of investments in advanced EV battery technology. Batteries have emerged as the key technological differentiator among EVs and are the single largest factor in determining a vehicle’s range, performance, longevity and purchase price.

