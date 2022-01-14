ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford’s premium Lincoln brand surges in China

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord is growing sales in China on the back of more electrified models and a particularly strong performance from its premium Lincoln brand in 2021. Ford says it has laid the groundwork for its electrification push in China with the inauguration of its first 25 direct-to-customer battery electric vehicle stores. In...

BMW and Volvo lead premium vehicle market recovery

This article first appeared in GlobalData’s Automotive Intelligence Center. Many automakers would have been hoping for a strong recovery in 2021 to make up for the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic one year earlier. However, ongoing disruption as new variants of the virus sprang up across the globe, along with an associated semiconductor shortage that caused electronic parts supply issues meant 2021’s recovery was uneven and less impressive than many had hoped.
2022 Ford Mondeo debuts in China

The Ford Fusion died here in 2020. The Fusion's ancestor and overseas sibling, the Mondeo, ends production in Europe in March after 30 years on sale there. But the sedan will live on in China, where Ford has just introduced the all-new, fifth-generation Mondeo at the automaker's design center in Shanghai. The car is effectively a sedan version of the Ford Evos crossover coupe that debuted in China in April last year, with all of the Evos' sculpted shapes and chiseled lines fitted to a more compact body.
China’s New 2022 Ford Mondeo Is What America’s Fusion Could Have Been

The all-new Mondeo was officially revealed at Ford’s China Design Center in Shanghai, as a new medium-sized sedan exclusively reserved for the Chinese market. It shows us what North America could have received as a replacement for the Fusion had Ford not decided to press the nuclear button on its sedans.
China’s CATL launches battery swapping service brand EVOGO

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s CATL launched a new brand called EVOGO to offer battery swapping services, the company said on Tuesday. The battery giant will select 10 Chinese cities to offer EVOGO services, which will allow consumers to swap a battery pack from their vehicle in one minute, said Chen Weifeng, General Manager of CAES, a subsidiary of CATL.
Ford IonBoost Trademark Filing In U.S. Previews Future EV Branding Push

Ford Motor Company has filed to trademark IonBoost with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Ford Authority has learned. Filed on January 11th, 2022, and assigned serial number 97212529, the application contains the goods and services description of “electric drives for land vehicles, electric motors for land vehicles, power drive units for land vehicles, and electric powertrains and drivetrains for land vehicles.”
Ford's sales in China grew 3.7% in 2021, GM's remained flat

Ford Motor Co.'s sales in Greater China ticked up 3.7% in 2021 compared with 2020, while rival General Motors Co.'s year-over-year sales in the world's largest auto market stayed flat amid an ongoing semiconductor chip shortage that hampered vehicle production worldwide last year. Ford sold approximately 624,000 vehicles in China...
VinFast invests in StoreDot; China EV subsidies cut analysis; Thailand ZEV plans – the week

StoreDot plans to manufacture extreme fast charge battery cells at scale by 2024 and has attracted investment from VinFast. As we asked this week: Could VinFast’s bet on next-gen StoreDot EV batteries catapult it to EV leadership? VinFast vehicles may not be a common sight in western countries but the company has been carving out market share in its home market of Vietnam since it began production of BMW-based models in 2019. The company secured more than 31,000 sales in 2020, up 62.4% on the previous year and, in 2021, clarified its plans for electrifying its lineup. This will begin with a three-model offensive featuring the VF e34, VF e35 and VF e36, with the former arriving with customers at the end of 2021. However, with new players such as Tesla, Rivian and Lucid all further along in their EV strategies, and legacy auto players such as Mercedes, Volkswagen and Ford now rolling out their own electrified models, VinFast risks arriving on the scene too late to make much of an impact, especially in export markets beyond Vietnam. To help mitigate this risk, VinFast has made a number of investments in advanced EV battery technology. Batteries have emerged as the key technological differentiator among EVs and are the single largest factor in determining a vehicle’s range, performance, longevity and purchase price.
China's Hisense makes powerful brand statement at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Unlike some other large tech companies and manufacturers who opted to give CES 2022 a miss in-person this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer, Hisense, showed up firing on all cylinders. "CES is a very important high-profile world...
Honda and V2X Suisse consortium plan vehicle-to-grid charging tech

Honda is joining with the V2X Suisse consortium to demonstrate bi-directional charging technology. The automaker will supply 50 e electric vehicles to Switzerland’s car sharing operator, Mobility. The EVs will be used as part of a car sharing fleet in a pioneering trial which uses the e’s bi-directional charging function to feed energy back to the grid when the vehicles are not in use for sharing.
