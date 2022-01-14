Netflix now costs up to 4x Apple TV+ per month

DAZN, the fast-rising sports streaming platform, is doubling down on its original programming drive with the launch of a specialist content development arm, DAZN Studios.
The new division is aimed at creating development deals, selling and licensing DAZN’s original sport documentaries, series and films, as well as exploring new production opportunities.
The announcement comes just as DAZN prepares to world premiere its documentary feature La Guerra Civil, directed by Eva Longoria Bastón, in Sundance and as part of the company’s 2022 global original content slate launch. Among the new titles unveiled are Maradona: The Fall, examining Diego Maradona’s dramatic fall from grace...
