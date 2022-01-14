ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. approves possible $88 million sale of intelligence equipment to France

 5 days ago
LOS ANGELES, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of around $88 million worth of sensor pod suites and other equipment to France, according to an announcement made on Friday.

British company BAE Systems (BAES.L) is the principal contractor, the release from the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas

#Us State Department#To France#Bae Systems#The U S State Department#British#Pentagon
Reuters

Reuters

