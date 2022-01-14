ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ukraine: some signs that cyber attack linked to hacker groups associated with Russia

By Reuters
 5 days ago

KYIV, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state security service SBU said on Friday that it saw some signs that the recent cyber attack on Ukrainian government web resources linked to hacker groups associated with Russian intelligence services.

A massive cyberattack warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and expect the worst" hit around 70 websites late on Thursday, leaving some websites inaccessible on Friday morning and prompting Kyiv to open an investigation. read more

"All details of the incident are documented within the framework of the previously opened criminal proceedings. So far, we can say that there are some signs of involvement in the incident of hacker groups associated with the special services of the Russian Federation," SBU said in a statement.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

