Medical cannabis delivery in Utah continues to grow

 5 days ago
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — According to the Utah Center for Medical Cannabis, Utah’s card-holding medical cannabis patients have increased from 11,000 to over 37,000 between September 2020 and September 2021 ( over 50,000 applications have been submitted ).

Utah voters approved medical cannabis in 2018. The state legislature went on to implement a highly-regulated program run by the Utah Department of Health and the Department of Agriculture and Food.

As the only licensed pharmacy offering statewide delivery, WholesomeCo continues to see increased growth in medical cannabis delivery. They launched in January 2021 with service to eight Utah counties and now reach 23 of the state’s 29 counties, with same-day delivery along the Wasatch front.

Delivery orders have been increasing by 200% quarter over quarter since Q1 2021. Since November, WholesomeCo has seen a 30% uptick in delivery orders. Park City has accounted for a 50% increase in delivery orders of medical marijuana. St. George has seen a 65% increase in medical cannabis deliveries, according to WholesomeCo.

All patients must hold a valid medical cannabis card in order to legally purchase and possess medical cannabis products in Utah. To learn more about Utah’s medical cannabis card application process, click here . The accompanying video below provides additional information.


