Lyon County moves to online scheduling for COVID testing

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – If you want to be tested for COVID-19 in Lyon County you will no longer have to call and schedule an appointment. Lyon County Public Health and the Flint Hills Community Health have made it possible to schedule a test online.

“By moving to an online scheduling system, we are making it more convenient for people to get tested,” Jennifer Millbern, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator said. “Between the disease investigations and scheduling tests, the increase in cases is straining our phone system. It is important to us that people can reach us, so by moving test scheduling online, it is more convenient for those who need a test, and those who are trying to reach an investigator.”

The national surge in the virus has created an increased demand for testing. According to Lyon County Public Health, the hope is that online scheduling will reduce wait times and make getting a test more convenient.

To schedule a test in Lyon County click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.