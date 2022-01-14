ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Millions of families go without Child Tax Credit support in January

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fh1hV_0dm3pHeo00
IRS sending letters to Advance Child Tax Credit recipients

WASHINGTON — Friday marks the first time in half a year that millions of families across the country won’t get additional financial support from the federal government.

The enhanced Child Tax Credit ended in December after Congress pressed pause on negotiations over the Build Back Better Act.

The legislation would have extended payments into 2022.

STORY: Florida man wins $13.75M Lotto jackpot

The White House credits this program for keeping millions of kids out of poverty during the pandemic.

Now, some nonprofits are worried the end of these child tax credits will put families in jeopardy.

“Congress’s failure to do so in moving to extend it is moving millions of kids back into poverty,” said Bruce Lesley, President of First Focus on Children.

STORY: Video shows large police presence outside Wacko’s Gentleman’s Club

There was a total of six monthly payments last year which gave families additional financial support.

A recent Census Bureau Survey shows families who received the credit used it for school expenses, childcare needs and paying off debt.

In the Build Back Better Act, there were plans to extend the credit for at least one more year, but the legislation is currently on hold.

STORY: 27 arrested after major Jacksonville drug bust, JSO says

Some Republicans say extending the program without requiring parents to work to qualify for it would lead to less productivity.

In a recent report from Republican members of the Joint Economic Committee, it states it may lead many low-income families to work less.

Bruce Lesley with First Focus on Children, a bipartisan advocacy group for kids, believes the end of this program plus high inflation will dramatically impact families.

STORY: 5 years ago: Kamiyah Mobley reunited with her parents

“The Senate in action is raising taxes on families … $1,000 to $3,600 per child. That is going to have enormous consequences,” said Lesley. “You know, you think about a family of, you know, a family of four with two kids, that, that’s, that’s devastating for them.”

Some lawmakers say if the Child Tax Credit program continues, it should be its own separation legislation — and should be budgeted accordingly.

STORY: On this day in Jaguars history: Team advances to AFC Championship; Urban Meyer hired as head coach

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

Child Tax Credit Payments Are Not Going Out This Month

WASHINGTON — Child tax credit payments will not be showing up in bank accounts this month. Since July, deposits from the child tax credit have been going out every month around the 15th. But families won’t be seeing the payments this month because the credits were part of President...
INCOME TAX
WKRC

Tips for families now that the expanded child tax credit has expired

FREELAND, Mich. (WEYI/WKRC) - President Joe Biden's expanded child tax credit has expired, which means millions will no longer get that extra money. Mindy McIntosh from the financial firm McIntosh and Associates recommends families start an expense plan or update their budget. She encourages you to start by going back to the time you didn't have the extra credit, and base your finances according to how you lived then.
INCOME TAX
NBC Chicago

Families Won't Receive Child Tax Credit on Friday For First Time in Half a Year. Here's Why

Families across the U.S., including in the Chicago area, won't receive a monthly deposit from the child tax credit Friday for the first time in half a year. The monthly tax credits were part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package — and the president had proposed extending them for another full year as part of a separate measure focused on economic and social programs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
CNET

The child care tax credit doubles this year: Now you can claim up to $16,000

Tax season officially starts Jan. 24, and big changes to the child and dependent care credit in 2021 mean that parents and caregivers could see a large increase in their tax refunds this year. The child and dependent care credit lets taxpayers directly reduce their taxes by the amount spent on expenses related to child or dependent care. The credit applies to day care, babysitters or care-related transportation.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#The White House#First Focus On Children#Census Bureau Survey#Jso#Republicans
fox7austin.com

Monthly child tax credit to stop this weekend: What families should know

Millions of families who received a monthly payment from the IRS through the expanded child tax credit are facing their first month since July without cash from the federal program, even as inflation soars to the highest level in a generation. Democrats temporarily expanded the child tax credit in early...
INCOME TAX
fox4news.com

Families adjusting after child tax credit program ends

DALLAS - This month is the first that 30 million families will go without the child tax credit checks they have received since last summer. Experts say the end of the checks will make things difficult for the parents who have come to rely on the money as part of their budget. But some economists believe the program was likely a contributing factor to inflation.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
fox8tv.com

Child Tax Credit Problems

With tax season beginning in less than a week there are many questions surrounding the Child Tax Credit and it’s leading to some confusion among parents. But today a Blair County official is trying to help clear it all up. Nicole Fuschino tells us what you need to know.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
82K+
Followers
82K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy