The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interview with EarthRenew, Algernon Pharmaceuticals and Rockwell Medical

The stock price of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) increased by over 40% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) – a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world – increased by over 40% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Rockwell Medical announcing that its partner in South Korea Jeil Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., has received regulatory approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) of the Republic of Korea for Triferic Injection (ferric pyrophosphate citrate sodium sulfate co-precipitate hydrate injection) marketed in the United States as Triferic AVNU (ferric pyrophosphate citrate injection) for iron supplementation therapy and maintaining hemoglobin in adult patients with hemodialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO