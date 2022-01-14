ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interview with EarthRenew, Algernon Pharmaceuticals and Rockwell Medical

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with EarthRenew, Algernon Pharmaceuticals and Rockwell Medical discussing their latest press releases. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of...

Medical Exoskeleton Market: The exoskeleton system is a wearable man-machine system that uses human intelligence and machine power to provide mechanical power to the user.

Medical Exoskeleton Market: By Component, Type, Extremities, and Region. Global Medical Exoskeleton market is valued at USD 0.21 Billion in 2021 and is projected to attain a value of USD 5.80 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 44.8% during the forecast period, 2022–2028. The market for Medical Exoskeletons is expected to surge in 2022 as more patients with muscle-wasting diseases or spinal cord injuries receive robotic assistance to regain mobility. A surge in the number of clinical trials for neuromuscular disorders and spinal cord injuries will significantly influence the industry growth. In addition, technological advancements boosting product range and miniaturization support industry growth. Patient awareness about these products has been growing as well, positively influencing patient demand.
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Angold, Datametrex, Fabled Copper, Nextech AR, Tocvan Ventures, and Silver Bullet Mines

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Angold, Datametrex, Fabled Copper, Nextech AR, Tocvan Ventures, and Silver Bullet Mines discussing their latest press releases. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors...
Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
Rockwell Medical Shares Surge On South Korean Approval For Iron Supplementation Therapy

Rockwell Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: RMTI) partner, Jeil Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, has received regulatory approval in South Korea for Triferic Injection for iron supplementation therapy and maintaining hemoglobin in adult patients with hemodialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease. Rockwell Medical has an exclusive license agreement with Jeil to commercialize Triferic in South Korea.
Rockwell Medical jumps 17% on regulatory approval of Triferic Ijection in South Korea

Rockwell Medical Stock (RMTI): Why The Price Went Up Substantially Today

The stock price of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) increased by over 40% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) – a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world – increased by over 40% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Rockwell Medical announcing that its partner in South Korea Jeil Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., has received regulatory approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) of the Republic of Korea for Triferic Injection (ferric pyrophosphate citrate sodium sulfate co-precipitate hydrate injection) marketed in the United States as Triferic AVNU (ferric pyrophosphate citrate injection) for iron supplementation therapy and maintaining hemoglobin in adult patients with hemodialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease.
Deloitte releases annual pharmaceutical innovation report

NEW YORK — The findings from Deloitte’s Center for Health Solutions 2021 analysis suggest confidence in the life sciences industry and the first signs of a reversal in a decade-long decline in projected R&D productivity. The 4.3 percentage point increase in projected returns on investment in 2021 compared to 2020 is the largest annual increase since the study began.
Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | China National Pharmaceutical, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Maersk Group, Agility

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 with detailed information of Product Types [Non-Cold Chain Warehouse, Cold Chain Warehouse], Applications [Pharmaceutical Factory, Pharmacy, Hospital] & Key Players Such as McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, DB Schenker Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DSV Panalpina, PHOENIX Group, MPA Pharma, NPK Katren ZAO, Sinotrans, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Maersk Group, Agility, FedEx Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Henry Schein, FFF Enterprises etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Pharmaceutical Warehousing report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
The power of maths: interview with Silverback co-founder

Silverback Gaming SVP and co-founder Raphael Di Guisto talks about the company’s recent acquisition by GAN and its plans for the US market. Maths crops up a lot in conversation with Raphael Di Guisto. When asked about hobbies, he replies: “Reading maths, coding maths, eating maths, sleeping maths.”
Generics Market Set for Explosive Growth | Sawai Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Apotex, Les Laboratoires Servier

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Generics Global Group of Eight (G8) Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Generics Group of Eight (G8) market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Yo Eleven Gaming Announces the Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Binding LOI with Sparlay, LLC.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Yo Eleven Gaming Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Yo Eleven'). Further to the Company's December 3rd, 2021 news release, the Company is pleased to announce that on January 10th, 2022 the non-brokered private placement for total proceeds of $132,000 through the issuance of 6,600,000 units of the Company at the price of $0.02 per unit (the 'Financing') has closed. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at the price of $0.25 per common share for a period of three years.
Calian Changes Venue for Annual General Meeting

Change is in response to new COVID-19 restrictions in province of Ontario. OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative solutions for the healthcare, communications, learning and security sectors, announces a change to the location of the Annual General Meeting.
Expert Ratings For Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $345.8 versus the current price of Rockwell Automation at $334.2, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts...
