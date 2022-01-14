ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

SD Legislators Hear “State of the Tribes” Address

wnax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelbert Hopkins Jr., the Chairman of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate gave the “State of the Tribes” address to...

wnax.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnax.com

SD Legislators React to Governor Kristi Noem’s State of the State Speech

The South Dakota legislative session got underway officially with Governor Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech. She highlighted her policy and spending priorities. Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert of Mission says the states finances are in good shape…. Heinert says he was disappointed the Governor didn’t talk about...
POLITICS
wnax.com

Senator Art Rusch Not Planning on Legislative Return

While all members of the South Dakota legislature are up for reelection this fall, not all members will return. Senator Art Rusch of Vermillion is hitting his limit of four terms…. Rusch says it has been an interesting time…. Rusch, who was a circuit court judge, says compromise...
VERMILLION, SD
maineinsights.com

Public hearing on bill to increase access to voting in Maine, helps tribes

AUGUSTA – The Department of Secretary of State and Senator Louis Luchini, D-Ellsworth, proposed several changes to Maine’s election law to increase access to voting and streamline election administration. L.D. 1830, “An Act To Amend the Election Laws” https://legislature.maine.gov/LawMakerWeb/summary.asp?ID=280082180 is the Departments agency bill which traditionally is introduced...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
kmvt

Governor Little addresses education in state of the state address

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a challenging 2021, Idaho Governor Brad Little is beginning this year with positivity and hope, as well as plans for the future. He started with the economy. Little wants to continue Idaho’s fiscal discipline and economic standing by choosing to live within our means, saving for hard times, cutting waste, and stretching our dollars further.
IDAHO STATE
Indianapolis Recorder

Holcomb addresses economy, pandemic in State of the State address

In his State of the State address Jan. 11, Gov. Eric Holcomb touted Indiana’s economy and workforce development, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s health care system. “When it comes to our strong economy, we’ve earned it,” Holcomb said. “Sound fiscal management over time...
INDIANA STATE
Journal Record

Hamilton: Door opens for state to mend fences with tribes

Rep. Ken Luttrell’s proposal to legalize sports betting at Oklahoma’s tribal casinos is more than just common sense. It’s also an opportunity to begin restoring a vital partnership that Gov. Kevin Stitt inexplicably shredded. The question is, will the Legislature seize the moment to help get Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribes#State Government
newscenter1.tv

Rule blocking telemedicine abortions approved by SD legislative committee

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and the Department of Health’s rule blocking telemedicine abortions was approved by the South Dakota Legislature’s Interim Rules Review Committee. In September, Governor Noem signed Executive Order 2021-12, directing the South Dakota Department of Health to establish rules preventing telemedicine abortions...
POLITICS
wnax.com

SD Legislative Committee Hears More Details on Attorney General Crash Investigation

South Dakota legislators on a special House Committee considering the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg spent several hours questioning the investigation of that fatal car – pedestrian crash in September of 2020. Ravnsborg pled no contest to misdemeanor charges in connection with the death of Joe Boever. John...
POLITICS
washingtonnature.org

Our 2022 State Legislative Priorities

Washington’s state Legislature convened today for a 60-day session. In even-numbered years like 2022, lawmakers focus on relatively small budget requests, “fixes” and limited policy proposals. But there’s still a lot happening! Coming off the major successes for nature and people in 2021 – including groundbreaking laws for addressing climate change, working toward environmental justice and increasing wildfire and forest resilience – there's important work to be done both to ensure these new policies are implemented successfully and to carry forward additional important efforts for an environmentally and socially resilient future for Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Black Hills Pioneer

Abortion rights battle expected during SD legislative session

SOUTH DAKOTA — Abortion is likely to be a major topic during the 2022 South Dakota legislative session that begins Tuesday, as opponents of the medical procedure see an opportunity to capitalize on recent legal cases across the country that further restricted access to abortion. The anticipated legislation seeking...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
wamc.org

Baker pressed on school COVID-19 policies by legislators at statehouse hearing

The Republican answered questions about his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic posed by a joint committee of the overwhelmingly Democratic state legislature. “On a number of occasions recently, you, both you and your administration said that the KN95 masks distributed to schools had been tested by MIT- And I know that you're aware of this. And then on January 5th, DESE released a statement that there were KN95 masks distributed to schools that were not tested, and according to guidelines, were less than about 50% effective," said Democratic Committee Chair Jo Comerford, a State Senator representing the Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester district. “In DESE’s response, it noted that the, quote, use of KN95 masks is voluntary and that staff should be aware that their choice of masks is ultimately a personal decision. That's a quote. End quote. You're probably aware that some well-resourced districts have taken the distribution of high quality masks on themselves, like Amherst-Pelham in my area. Why doesn't the state set public health standard guidelines for the quality of masks used in schools given the transmissibility of Omicron and the proven efficacy of high quality masks, and then back up that guidance with sufficient resources or a next shipment of those kinds of high quality, high performing masks?”
EDUCATION
wnax.com

Budget Writers Meet Ahead of the SD Legislative Session

The Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota legislature held four days of budget hearings last week, before the start of this year’s legislative session. Committee Co-Chair, Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, says the sessions were useful…. Hunhoff says they got a better idea of state agency...
YANKTON, SD
Clayton News Daily

Scott to introduce legislation to address 'period poverty'

ATLANTA – State Representative Sandra Scott (D-Rex) has announced that she will introduce legislation to address “period poverty” and make menstrual hygiene products more accessible and more affordable to Georgians. Scott, along with State Reps. Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta) and Viola Davis (D-Stone Mountain), pre-filed House bills 861,...
ATLANTA, GA
101.9 KELO-FM

“State of the Tribes” offers history lesson to S.D. Legislature

PIERRE, S. D. (AP) — History was on tap during the state of the tribes address this week. The chairman of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate offered South Dakota’s Legislature a history lesson as he emphasized tribal sovereignty and government-to-government relations. Chairman Delbert Hopkins Jr. remind lawmakers that treaties...
EDUCATION
newscenter1.tv

SD Chief Justice gives State of the Judiciary address Wednesday

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota’s Chief Justice delivered his State of the Judiciary address to the state legislature Wednesday. Chief Justice Steven Jensen spent much of his speech discussing the training and efficacy of judges in the state. With an aging population in the profession, younger judges are...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy