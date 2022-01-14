3 non-Star Trek series to look forward to in 2022

When Star Trek: Discovery premiered in 2017, it was to no small amount of fanfare. The first new Star Trek series to launch since Enterprise took its final bow in 2005, Discovery marked a bright new beginning not just for the long-lived science fiction franchise, but for the Star Trek Originals empire ViacomCBS had gone all in on when it made its flagship subscription service, CBS All Access (now Paramount+), the home for all things Federation. That it also found two women of color in starring roles—Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, the series’ bull-headed idealist lead, and Michelle Yeoh as Phillipa Georgiou, the Star Fleet Captain / Terran Emperor who mentors and terrorizes her in turn—well, that just made Discovery’s future feel all the brighter.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO