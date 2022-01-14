3 non-Star Trek series to look forward to in 2022

If you’re one of those that is hoping that Paramount+ slows its roll with Star Trek content as it bounces between good and bad shows, you’re out of luck. The streamer announced three renewals: Star Trek: Discovery will be getting a season 5 with new episodes of season 4 coming February 10, Lower Decks is receiving a 10-episode season 4 with season 3 premiering this summer, and Strange New Worlds, which will debut its first season on May 5, has landed a season 2 already. Alongside this renewal-palooza, Paramount+ also announced a Star Trek: Picard season 2 release date of March 3, 2022, with episodes dropping every Thursday. Finally, the 10-episode second half of season 1 of Star Trek: Prodigy will hit the streamer sometime later this year as well.
