Bob Saget will be laid to rest Friday

By CNN
CBS 58
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, will be laid to rest Friday, a source close to Saget's family tells CNN. The private service and burial will be held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles with close...

AOL Corp

Bob Saget laid to rest at private funeral attended by 'Full House' co-stars, Dave Chappelle and more

Family members and friends remembered Bob Saget at a private funeral on Friday in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, his Full House co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen were there, as were comedians Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin and Jeff Ross. In all, the outlet estimated that 300 people attended the service at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries, with Stamos, Coulier and Ross serving as pallbearers. They were joined by musician John Mayer, TV legend Norman Lear, producer Judd Apatow and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.
TVLine

How I Met Your Father Premiere Pays Tribute to HIMYM Narrator Bob Saget

Tuesday’s How I Met Your Father premiere tips its hat to Kim Cattrall’s predecessor. The first episode of the How I Met Your Mother sequel series concludes with a title card in honor of the late Bob Saget, who died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. Saget for HIMYM‘s entire nine-season run provided the voice of Future Ted Mosby, who famously framed the CBS sitcom by telling his kids, from off-camera, about how he wanted to get back together with Aunt Robin how he met their late mother, Tracey. Josh Radnor, who starred as present-day Ted, previously paid tribute to Saget,...
goombastomp.com

The Career of Bob Saget!

Stephen Silver is a journalist and film critic based in the Philadelphia area. He is the co-founder of the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle and a Rotten Tomatoes-listed critic since 2008, and his work has appeared in New York Press, Philly Voice, The Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Tablet, The Times of Israel, and RogerEbert.com. In 2009, he became the first American journalist to interview both a sitting FCC chairman and a sitting host of "Jeopardy" on the same day.
KCCI.com

MeTV Remembers Bob Saget

MeTV Des Moines, part of America’s #1 classic television network, welcomes the beloved family sitcom Full House to the network with a presentation of special Danny Tanner episodes as a tribute to the late Bob Saget, airing Sunday, January 16th from 1pm-3pm CT. The series will begin airing in its regular day and time on Sunday, January 23 from 1pm-3pm CT.
John Stamos
John Mayer
Bob Saget
Jeff Ross
Dave Chappelle
Fox News

Bob Saget’s loved ones pay their respects to ‘Full House’ star as actor is laid to rest

Bob Saget’s family and close friends gathered to say their final goodbyes to the beloved actor in a private funeral on Friday. The cast of "Full House," including stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin, as well as Jeff Ross, John Mayer and Kathy Griffin among others were in attendance. According to TMZ, around 300 people showed up to pay their respects to Saget.
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
E! News

Sidney Poitier's Cause of Death Revealed

Sidney Poitier's cause of death has been determined more than a week after his passing. The legendary actor died on Jan. 6 from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer's dementia and prostate cancer, according to a death certificate obtained by E! News. He was 94. While he had suffered from...
