Bob Saget will be laid to rest Friday

Family members and friends remembered Bob Saget at a private funeral on Friday in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, his Full House co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen were there, as were comedians Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin and Jeff Ross. In all, the outlet estimated that 300 people attended the service at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries, with Stamos, Coulier and Ross serving as pallbearers. They were joined by musician John Mayer, TV legend Norman Lear, producer Judd Apatow and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.
