Matt Lauer appears in only one segment of 'Today' 70th anniversary tribute

It's hard to believe, but "Today" is 70! The NBC morning show — which for several generations was as essential in the morning as coffee and a shower — has logged more than 18,000 episodes. Join Wonderwall.com as we celebrate the NBC morning program's big anniversary on Jan. 14, 2022, by taking a look back at its most memorable hosts, anchors and other big personalities — like Jane Pauley and Tom Brokaw, seen here in an oh-so-'70s promotional photo — and finding out what happened to them after they left the show.

