Tesla boss Elon Musk has labelled a rival’s criticism of his company’s self-driving software a “tragic case of ego [over] ability”.Dan O’Dowd, chief executive of a firm that provides software to automakers, took out a full-page ad in the New York Times warning people not to be “crash test dummies” in Tesla vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving (FSD) software.The advert, paid for by Mr O’Dowd’s Dawn Project initiative, accused FSD of being the “worst software ever sold by a Fortune 500 company”.Mr O’Dowd also appeared on various high-profile news networks in the US to make allegations against Tesla’s software, calling...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 HOURS AGO