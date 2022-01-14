ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Expected to be game-time decision

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

David (foot) is questionable for Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Eagles, Rick Stroud of the Tampa...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Rams star Aaron Donald issues stern reminder to Tom Brady, Buccaneers in NFL playoffs

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Aaron Donald couldn’t care less about what Tom Brady achieved during the 2021 regular season or even throughout his career. As the Rams gear up for their divisional round showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Donald made sure to remind Brady and everyone else that the regular season and past achievements don’t matter that much in the postseason.
NFL
FanSided

NFL needs to make the right decision before Rams play Buccaneers

The Buccaneers face off against the Rams in the next round of the playoffs at home, and L.A. should be far from full strength. The playoffs are here and the first round is in the books. The Buccaneers and the Rams took care of business in their playoff openers, and the rematch from the regular season this weekend is sure to be a spectacular affair.
NFL
FanSided

ESPN writer is dead wrong with Tom Brady Buccaneers prediction

As the offseason begins for some teams, the prognostication starts. This writer had a very bold take about Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Tom Brady is currently defying all logic during his time with the Buccaneers. Winning the Super Bowl last season and putting together an MVP-worthy campaign as the oldest player in the league by a healthy margin shows just how high Brady can go.
NFL
247Sports

Buccaneers defense sends message against Eagles in Lavonte David's return from injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense came to feast Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs. With a 31-15 victory, the Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round and await the Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams in Tampa, Florida, next week. While the Bucs were the favorites entering the game against Philadelphia, questions persisted about their defense against Philadelphia’s rushing attack. Those worries were put to rest with the return of linebacker Lavonte David from injury.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
CBS Boston

Long List Of Patriots Players Set To Hit Free Agency In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) — The offseason has begun for the New England Patriots, and Bill Belichick and company have a lot of work to do in-house. The Patriots have 22 players set to hit free agency, and 16 of them were either starters or played significant roles for the 2021 team. J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Trent Brown highlight the lengthy list of soon-to-be free agents for New England. Here’s a quick look at some players who may be playing elsewhere — or not at all — in 2022. Unrestricted Free Agents J.C. Jackson, CB Devin McCourty, S Dont’a Hightower, LB Jamie Collins, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB Carl...
NFL

