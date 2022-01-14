Who is Julia Fox? Kanye West’s rumoured new actor and model girlfriend

Actor and filmmaker Julia Fox is currently making headlines after seemingly establishing a relationship with Kanye West , leaving many fans wondering about the rapper’s new partner.

Reports of a relationship between Fox, 31, and West, 44, first circulated earlier this month when TMZ shared photos of the two together at a restaurant in Miami, Florida. At the time, the publication said sources with knowledge of the relationship claimed that “it’s nothing serious” and that West is “embracing single life”.

However, a source told Page Six on 1 January 2022 that Fox and West are dating. “They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely,” the source claimed.

The rumoured couple confirmed reports of a relationship this week, after they were photographed together in New York City on 4 January, when they were spotted leaving a performance of Tony Award-nominated show, Slave Play , at the August Wilson Theatre.

In a blog post published in Interview magazine , Fox described meeting West on New Year’s Eve, as well as their extravagant second date. The actor also opened up about her relationship with the rapper on her podcast Forbidden Fruits , where she described West as a “genius”. However, she did note that the couple is enjoying their time together with “no labels”.

While the recent attention on Fox is a result of her relationship with West, this is far from the first time that she has found herself in the spotlight.

Fox has made a name for herself as a model, with the 31 year old appearing in numerous photo shoots, including a recent one in Paper magazine with comedian Pete Davidson, which she also referenced on her podcast . She has also produced her own photography books and in 2017, she hosted her own art show , “RIP Julia Fox.” She’s also a director and producer, and has made her own short film, Fantasy Girls .

Fox made her first acting debut in the 2019 thriller movie, Uncut Gems . She later starred in three movies released in 2020 and in Steven Soderbergh’s movie No Sudden Move , which came out in 2021.

However, she’s expressed that acting isn’t her only realm of interest. â€‹”I feel like when you’re a creative, you can express that through so many mediums,” she told Paper in 2019.

“Acting just happens to be what it is right now, but it’s been fashion, it’s been art, it’s been photography, it’s been writing, it’s been directing,” she added.

She also emphasised that one of her dreams is to direct a movie or show for Netflix, for which she hopes to write her own script.

“The people that have read them think they’re really good,” Fox told Paper about directing and writing her own script. “So hopefully once I get an agent I’ll encounter someone that believes in me in that way. That’s the dream: to have a TV show on Netflix or something.”

Aside from her career, Fox also has a one-year-old son Valentino, who she shares with her ex-husband, Peter Artemiev.

According to Fox, she and her ex are not on good terms, as the actor recently called Atremiev out for his parenting habits and claimed that he was a “deadbeat dad”.

“This man left me with a five-month-old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair,” she recently posted on her Instagram story, which has since expired but was shared by Page Six .

Following the post, Atremiev told Page Six : “I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly struggling.” He declined to make any other comments.

The relationship between the two stars comes after West recently separated from estranged wife Kim Kardashian , with who he shares four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.